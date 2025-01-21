The World Health Organization (WHO) has reacted to the United State’s announcement of its intent to withdraw from the global health body, expressing regret over the country’s decision.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement shared on his X handle on Tuesday, emphasized the organization’s pivotal role in safeguarding global health.

The statement noted that the World Health Organization has played a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, detecting, preventing, and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go.

U.S. as a founding member of WHO

The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States, including through its active participation in the World Health Assembly and Executive Board.

“For over seven decades, World Health Organization and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in the World Health Organization.”, the statement added,

Reforms strengthening WHO’s impact

The statement further highlighted the successful reforms with the participation of the United States and other Member States.

“World Health Organization has over the past 7 years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries. This work continues.”

“The World Health Organization remains hopeful that the United States will reconsider its decision, and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe.”

More Insights on U.S. executive actions

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order declaring the United States’ intent to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The decision includes the revocation of a Presidential Letter sent to the United Nations on January 20, 2021, which had previously reversed the U.S.’s July 6, 2020, withdrawal notice.

Additionally, Executive Order 13987, signed on January 25, 2021, which organized a U.S. government response to Provide a Unified and Effective Response to Combat COVID–19 and to Provide United States Leadership on Global Health and Security, has also been revoked.

The President has directed the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs to establish necessary directorates and coordination mechanisms within the National Security Council to safeguard public health and fortify biosecurity.

The Secretary of State, along with the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, has been instructed to promptly halt any future transfers of U.S. funds, support, or resources to the WHO.

They are also tasked with recalling and reassessing U.S. personnel and contractors working with the WHO and identifying credible U.S. and international partners to take over essential activities previously managed by the organization.

Furthermore, the Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy is required to review, rescind, and replace the 2024 U.S. Global Health Security Strategy in alignment with the new executive actions.