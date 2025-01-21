RelatedStories No Content Available

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced two new account types for Nigerians in the diaspora: the Non-Resident Nigerian Ordinary Account (NRNOA) and the Non-Resident Nigerian Investment Account (NRNIA). These accounts offer seamless foreign and local currency transactions, investment in Nigerian assets, and full repatriation of funds. Designed to enhance financial inclusion and boost diaspora investments, they open new opportunities for Nigerians abroad to contribute to the economy.

