The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has informed residents of Uyo that they will experience a temporary power outage due to a scheduled maintenance operation on one of its 60MVA power transformers at the 132/33kV Uyo Transmission Substation.

This was disclosed by TCN’s General Manager, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on the company’s X (Twitter) page on Tuesday.

The maintenance operation is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, starting at 11:00 a.m. and is expected to last until 6:00 p.m, ensuring sufficient time for TCN engineers to carry out the required work effectively and safely.

According to the announcement, the maintenance will result in a temporary disruption of bulk power supply to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (DisCo), affecting electricity distribution to areas such as Abak, Ikot-Ekpene, Afaha Ube, and Idoro during the specified period.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) announces a scheduled maintenance on one of its 60MVA power transformers at the 132/33kV Uyo Transmission Substation on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

“As a result, there will be an interruption of bulk power supply to the Port Harcourt DisCo, affecting the distribution of electricity to end-users in Abak, Ikot-Ekpene, Afaha Ube, and Idoro for the duration of the maintenance period”, the statement read in part

“The power interruption is necessary to ensure a safe working environment for our engineers while they perform the maintenance work. TCN assures that the bulk power supply will be restored immediately upon completion.

“TCN assured residents that the temporary power outage during scheduled maintenance on January 28, 2025, is necessary for safety and will be promptly resolved upon completion”,

More insights

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has assured residents that bulk power supply will be promptly restored upon the successful completion of the maintenance work.

In January, Shiroro-Katampe experienced an outage in the power supply, and despite attempting a trial reclosure, the line tripped again immediately as reported by Nairametrics.

“The TCN lines maintenance crew has since mobilized to the site and is working assiduously to replace the vandalized 330kV power conductor. Restoration of bulk power supply through the affected line is expected soon.”

The maintenance is essential to ensure the safe and efficient operation of the transformer, with TCN assuring residents that bulk power supply will be promptly restored upon completion.