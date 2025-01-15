Ondo State Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa has announced the dissolution of the State Executive Council.

This decision, effective immediately, was announced in a statement released on Wednesday by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The statement confirmed the dissolution of the cabinet, instructing all affected commissioners to hand over government properties in their possession to the accounting officers of their respective ministries.

“The Governor of Ondo State, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has approved the dissolution of the State Executive Council, with immediate effect.

However, the Governor has exempted two members of the cabinet from the dissolution, due to the critical nature of their duties. They are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, and the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Omowunmi Isaac.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed his appreciation to the outgoing cabinet members for their contributions to the state’s development during their tenure.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa thanked the EXCO members for their service and contributions to the development of Ondo State under his administration and wished them well in their future endeavours.”

Back story

Aiyedatiwa assumed office as the Governor of Ondo State on December 27, 2023, following the passing of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

On January 24, 2024, he dissolved the State Executive Council as part of efforts to reposition his administration.

Aiyedatiwa subsequently emerged victorious in the November 16, 2024, governorship election, defeating his main opponent from the PDP, Hon. Agboola Ajayi. He is set to be sworn in as Ondo State’s 5th democratically elected governor in February 2025.

Speaking on his decision to dissolve late Akeredolu’s cabinet, Aiyedatiwa said, “The decision was borne out of a genuine response to the yearnings and aspirations of the people as well as the need to rejuvenate and reinvigorate this administration for maximum delivery on our mandate.

“We also needed to minimise unnecessary distractions usually associated with cabinet members and other appointees in an election year like we have in Ondo State.

“This is the standard practice in sane climes. It is important for the government to be less encumbered by politicking and pave the way for interested individuals to pursue their aspirations while simultaneously guaranteeing continued enjoyment of good governance to our people in the Sunshine State,” Mr Aiyedatiwa said in his speech.

Before the dissolution, the cabinet had been polarised following the feud between Mr Aiyedatiwa and Mr Akeredolu before the latter died in office.

The latest cabinet dissolution is coming less than a year after it was formed.