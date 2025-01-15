The Lagos State Government has issued an immediate order for the removal of illegal shanties and markets located beneath the Cele/Itire Bridge.

This directive was given by the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, following a recent inspection of the System 6 (Odo Asimawu) and 6c (Cele-Ijesha) drainage systems.

The announcement was made via an X post on the official Lagos State Government handle on Wednesday.

“While inspecting System 6 (Odo Asimawu) and 6c (Cele-Ijesha), the Honourable Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, @tokunbo_wahab ordered the immediate removal of illegal shanties and illegal markets created under the Cele/Itire bridge,” the post read.

Accompanying the post was a 54-second video clip showing Commissioner Wahab, joined by other state government officials, as they inspected the System 6 and 6c drainage areas. The video captured makeshift stalls where vendors were selling various items, mostly for cooking food or preparing meals.

It also highlighted the garbage from these informal markets that had littered the drainage systems. As the clip continued, several wooden shanties were visible, erected directly beneath the bridge, with people living in them. These shanties covered a significant portion of the space under the bridge, and the sanitary conditions were described as dire.

The video further showed Wahab giving the order to clear the area, instructing that the entire space under the bridge be freed from end to end. The clip also included footage of cows being reared right beside the bridge, further illustrating the disorder in the area.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has ramped up efforts to clear illegal shanties and dislodge occupants from makeshift structures, reinforcing its commitment to tackling environmental nuisances across the metropolis.

In November 2024, authorities dismantled 54 illegal shanties and relocated 84 occupants from beneath the Eko Bridge in the Ebute-Ero area.

Earlier in May 2024, a similar operation was carried out beneath the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi, where 86 makeshift apartments were cleared, with tenants reportedly paying up to N250,000 annually for a single room.

Enforcement actions have also targeted other areas, including the Ijora Causeway Bridge, Blue Line Overhead Bridge, National Stadium Bridge, and Osborne Bridge, demonstrating the government’s firm resolve to address these issues comprehensively.

To prevent the reoccupation of cleared spaces, Lagos State Minister for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced plans to partner with the private sector to transform these areas into public-use facilities.

Beyond clearing illegal settlements under bridges, the state government is extending its efforts to other parts of the metropolis, working to create a cleaner, safer, and more organized Lagos for all.