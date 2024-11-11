The Lagos State Government on Monday cleared 54 illegal shanties and dislodged 84 occupants from beneath the Eko Bridge in the Ebute-Ero area of the state.

The operation, led by the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), also saw the removal of eight makeshift toilets identified as contributors to open defecation and unsanitary conditions in the area.

This was revealed by Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole (rtd), the Corps Marshal of LAGESC, in a statement shared on the agency’s official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“In consolidation of existing efforts aimed at reducing the spate of environmental nuisances to the barest minimum in the metropolis, the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) popularly known as KAI effected the removal of 54 illegal shanties which harboured 84 illegal occupants and 8 make-shift toilets beneath Eko Bridge at the Ebute-Ero area of the State on Monday,” the statement read in part.

The statement further revealed that Major Olaniyi Olatunbosun Cole, who led the enforcement operation, explained that the action followed the expiration of a 7-day abatement notice, which had been issued but ignored by the occupants.

He noted that the Elegbeta Water Channel beneath the Eko Bridge had become a settlement for miscreants and illegal occupants, creating significant environmental and security concerns.

The area was characterized by indiscriminate dumping of refuse into the lagoon, its use as a criminal hideout, and widespread open defecation.

The operation was deemed necessary to address these issues and restore order and cleanliness to the affected area.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to clear illegal shanties and dislodge occupants of makeshift structures, reinforcing its commitment to tackling environmental nuisances across the metropolis.

The recent clearance of 54 shanties beneath the Eko Bridge earlier this Monday is part of a wider campaign targeting illegal settlements under major bridges across the state.

In May 2024, authorities dismantled 86 makeshift apartments beneath the Dolphin Estate Bridge in Ikoyi, where tenants reportedly paid up to N250,000 annually for a single room.

Similar enforcement actions have targeted other locations, including the Ijora Causeway Bridge, Blue Line Overhead Bridge, National Stadium Bridge, and Osborne Bridge, showcasing the government’s resolve to address these issues comprehensively.

To prevent the reoccupation of cleared areas, Lagos State Minister of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, announced plans to collaborate with the private sector to transform these spaces into public-use facilities.

Beyond addressing illegal settlements under bridges, the state government’s efforts to clear shanties extend to other parts of the metropolis, aiming to create a cleaner, safer, and more organized Lagos for all.