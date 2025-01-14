Quebec has reopened three immigration pilot programs that provide skilled workers in artificial intelligence, information technology, and visual effects with a pathway to permanent residency.

The programs first launched in 2021 aim to address ongoing labour shortages in these industries.

According to Quebec’s Immigration service, these programs are now accepting new applications, targeting sectors critical to the province’s workforce. The pilot programs are designed to attract skilled workers with the qualifications and experience needed to meet labour demands in these fields.

Eligibility criteria for applicants

Applicants must meet certain conditions to be eligible. General requirements include

Being 18 years or older,

Demonstrating financial independence, and intending to settle in Quebec to work in an eligible sector.

Applicants must not work for a company they control directly or indirectly.

For the Artificial Intelligence component, foreign workers need at least two years of full-time experience in AI or a related field, categorized as FÉER 0, 1, or 2 under the National Occupational Classification (NOC).

Quebec graduates can apply with a recent master’s or doctoral degree in AI. All applicants must secure full-time employment in Quebec’s AI sector, with salary thresholds of $75,000 outside Montreal or $100,000 within Montreal. Additionally, they must submit an opinion from an expert committee confirming the position aligns with their qualifications.

The Information Technology and Visual Effects component requires applicants to have at least two years of relevant work experience and a technical college diploma or higher. Applicants must also meet salary requirements based on the 9th decile of their profession’s wage scale and must not work in an ineligible sector or for a company they control.

French language proficiency and francization requirements

Both components offer two application tracks based on language proficiency. The Francophone profile requires a minimum French language proficiency of level 7 on the Quebec Scale of Competency Levels, which can be demonstrated through a recognized language test or academic records.

Alternatively, the Francization profile involves a commitment to learning French after selection through integration services.

Ineligible sectors and application process

Certain sectors, including payday loans, pawnshops, and adult entertainment, are ineligible for the program. Applicants with work experience in these sectors will not be considered.

For the AI component, candidates must submit an opinion from the committee of experts confirming the job aligns with their skills. While a positive opinion is required, it does not guarantee a Quebec Selection Certificate.

For more information on eligibility or to apply, candidates can visit the Quebec Immigration website or contact the Ministry of Immigration, Francisation, and Integration during business hours.