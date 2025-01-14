The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested five officials of the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue for allegedly diverting N1,294,337,676.53 belonging to the Katsina State Government.

The arrests were carried out by the Kano Zonal Command of the EFCC following a petition from the Katsina State Government.

“They were arrested following a petition from the Katsina state government alleging that the suspects colluded and diverted the sum of N1,294,337,676.53 accruing to the state from the World Health Organization, Medicins Sans Frontiers, Alliance for International Medical Action, ALIMA,” the statement read.

The EFCC identified five suspects allegedly involved in the diversion of funds:

Rabiu Abdullahi: Former Director of Collections and current Permanent Secretary of the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue.

Former Director of Collections and current Permanent Secretary of the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue. Sanusi Mohammed Yaro: Director of Revenue Account.

Director of Revenue Account. Ibrahim M. Kofar Soro : Another key official involved in the alleged scheme.

: Another key official involved in the alleged scheme. Ibrahim Aliyu : A member of the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue.

: A member of the Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue. Nura Lawal Kofar Sauri: Assistant Director of Career Skills/Staff Welfare and owner of NADIKKO General Suppliers.

According to the petition, the suspects allegedly colluded to divert the funds into a bank account opened under the name “BOIRS” at Sterling Bank.

“Preliminary investigation by the Commission showed that Rabiu Abdullahi, a former Director of Collections of the Board and current Permanent Secretary of the Board authorized the opening of a bank account in the name of ”BOIRS” at Sterling bank where he allegedly designated Sanusi Mohammed Yaro, Director of Revenue Account and Ibrahim M. Kofar Soro as sole signatories to the account,” they stated.

Funds funneled through NADIKKO

Investigations by the EFCC further revealed that the diverted funds were funneled through this account to NADIKKO General Suppliers, a company owned by Nura Lawal Kofar Sauri, an Assistant Director of Career Skills/Staff Welfare at the Board.

“Nura Lawal and his company ‘NADIKKO’ became the principal conduits used to launder the stolen funds,” the comission noted.

The laundered funds were traced to various bank accounts belonging to the suspects.

The commission revealed that the suspects are currently detained at the Kano Zonal Command of the EFCC. The anti-graft agency confirmed that “they will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.”

What you should know

In a move to uphold integrity, EFCC dismissed 27 officers in 2024 for involvement in fraudulent activities and misconduct and is also investigating 10 officers from its Lagos Zonal Command over missing items linked to them.

The dismissals followed recommendations from the EFCC’s Staff Disciplinary Committee and were approved by the Commission’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukoyede.