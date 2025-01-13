The Lagos State Government has issued a directive mandating all unregistered and unapproved private schools in the state to register with the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA).

The directive was disclosed in a statement by Mr. Remi Abdul, the Coordinating Director of the OEQA.

According to the statement, Lagos State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun, emphasized the importance of compliance.

“All unregistered and yet-to-be-approved private schools should submit their applications as from the 13th of January, 2025, to avoid consequences.

Lagos State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education through the OEQA is committed to ensuring that all learners receive quality education, and we will not hesitate to take action against any institution that fails to register,” the statement read

This measure is part of efforts to ensure that educational institutions below the tertiary level meet the required standards and provide quality education.

The government warned that failure to comply with the registration requirement would attract sanctions.

Benefits of registration

The statement highlighted the advantages of registration for private schools, including:

Recognition by the Lagos State Government.

Access to technical and financial support.

Regular updates on emerging policies and initiatives from Lagos State and the Federal Government.

Eligibility for government interventions aimed at improving the quality of education.

The government noted that the rapid growth in the number of private schools in Lagos necessitated proper registration and documentation to enable effective monitoring and ensure adherence to educational standards.

What you should know

The Lagos State Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) by 2020 had successfully registered 15,294 schools and 37,582 staff and teachers.

This initiative aligns with the state’s commitment to maintaining quality education and ensuring that all schools are prepared to handle hazards. Schools are required to register online through the OEQA website, submit reopening documents, and provide proof of compliance with safety protocols.

The registration process includes a self-risk assessment, online training courses for teachers, and the submission of operational plans, health and safety guidelines, and learning strategies.

The OEQA emphasized that these measures are critical to maintaining educational quality and ensuring a safe learning environment for students.

Failure to comply with registration requirements not only risks sanctions but also excludes schools from the benefits of government recognition and support. This underscores the importance of proper documentation and adherence to state regulations for all schools below the tertiary level.