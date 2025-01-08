Dr. Margaret Harris, spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO), has said that the respiratory virus surge in China is expected for winter, and no emergencies have been declared.

Dr. Harris clarified this while addressing the rising concerns about respiratory viruses in China during a press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, shared in a post on X.

According to her, there has been considerable media interest in respiratory viruses circulating in China, particularly the human metapneumovirus (hMPV).

Reports confirm that there has indeed been a rise in the number of common respiratory infections in the country.

“This rise in common respiratory infections is entirely expected during the winter.”

Familiar pathogens identified in the surge

According to data from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the surge involves familiar pathogens, including seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hMPV, and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Dr. Harris noted, “Seasonal influenza is the most common virus detected, with over 30% test positivity among flu-like cases in late December.”

No emergency declarations triggered

The WHO confirmed that China’s reported levels of respiratory infections are within the normal range for winter, and hospital utilization is currently lower than this time last year.

“There have been no emergency declarations or emergency responses triggered,” Dr. Harris added.

Clarifying misconceptions about hMPV

Clarifying misconceptions about hMPV, Dr. Harris explained that, like any of the hundreds of common cold viruses known to exist, it can lead to more serious disease in patients with low immunity, particularly, but not limited to, newborns and the elderly.

“It is not a new virus. hMPV was first identified in 2001 and has been in the human population for a long time, typically causing symptoms similar to the common cold.”

Asked about hMPV’s mortality rate, Dr. Harris described it as “very, very low.” It is not a pathogen that normally leads to deaths in humans, save for the most vulnerable, she concluded.

Preventive measures urged for public safety

She urged the public to take preventive measures, emphasizing, “We’ve all been well-trained by COVID-19—simple precautions like hand hygiene (handwashing), wearing a mask, improving ventilation, and avoiding crowded places can effectively reduce the risk of infections.”

More insights

Countries across North America, Europe, and Asia report hMPV as a significant contributor to respiratory infections. The United States, for instance, sees a marked rise in hMPV cases during colder months, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noting its role in a substantial portion of hospitalizations related to respiratory illness in young children.

Similarly, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has highlighted the growing frequency of hMPV in Europe, particularly in pediatric hospital admissions.