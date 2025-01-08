Israel has implemented two new electronic systems to simplify its entry procedures: the eVisa for visa-required travelers and the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA-IL) for visa-exempt visitors.

These systems, launched this January, look to improve both security and efficiency for international travelers entering the country.

These new measures are part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to modernize its travel processes, making it easier for visitors to apply for and receive travel authorization.

The country hopes these systems will create a more seamless entry experience while enhancing security at its borders.

Overview of the eVisa-B2 system

The eVisa-B2 is an online platform that allows foreign nationals to apply for a B2 visa to Israel. This visa is intended for various travel purposes, such as tourism, visiting family, short-term business, and medical stays. The system is designed to simplify the application process, making it faster and more user-friendly for travelers.

Currently, the eVisa system is in its pilot phase, and it is available to all Indian nationals applying for B2 visas, TravelBiz reports. Israeli authorities plan to expand the program to other nationalities in the future. The eVisa-B2 is valid for 90 days, and applicants are allowed to stay in Israel for up to 90 days.

Director General of the Population and Immigration Authority (PIBA), Eyal Siso, described the eVisa system as “a true revolution,” noting that travellers can now complete their visa applications online from home and receive their entry visas with greater ease.

How to apply for the eVisa-B2

The eVisa-B2 application is completed entirely online through the PIBA portal at israel-entry.piba.gov.il. Applicants must provide several details, including personal information, travel details, and passport data. The required documents include:

A valid passport

Passport-style photo

Return ticket

Health insurance

Accommodation proof

Evidence of sufficient funds

Applicants must pay a fee of 100 NIS (approximately €27 or $28) during the application process.

Typically, approvals are granted within 10 business days. In some cases, applicants may need to visit the nearest Israeli consulate for additional documentation. It is also important to note that the eVisa does not guarantee entry into Israel, as border control officers will make the final determination upon arrival.

Introduction of the electronic travel authorization (ETA-IL)

Along with the eVisa, Israel has also introduced the ETA-IL system for travellers from 99 visa-exempt countries and territories. This system is intended for short visits up to 90 days for tourism or business. The ETA-IL is a simple online application process designed to pre-screen travellers, reducing wait times and ensuring smoother entry at Israeli borders.

The ETA-IL is valid for up to 90 days per visit and is valid for two years or until the traveller’s passport expires, whichever comes first. The application fee for the ETA-IL is 25 NIS (about €7 or $7). Applications can be submitted online anytime from one month to 72 hours before departure.

What to know

The eVisa and ETA-IL systems represent a major step forward in Israel’s efforts to simplify travel. These digital processes reduce paperwork and create a faster and more efficient application experience for travellers. The new systems allow Israeli authorities to pre-screen applicants, ensuring quicker and more secure border entry.

For travellers, these digital systems mean reduced waiting times and a more straightforward entry process, making Israel a more accessible destination for tourism, business, and cultural exchanges.