The Federal Government has allocated N2.5 billion in the proposed N49.74 trillion 2025 budget for the procurement and installation of passenger boarding bridges at the Lagos airport.

This funding is part of the N105.95 billion allocated to the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, of which N93.03 billion was earmarked for capital expenditures.

The project aims to enhance passenger convenience and operational efficiency at Nigeria’s busiest airport.

The provision for the boarding bridges is part of a broader set of aviation infrastructure projects detailed in the 2025 budget. According to the budget document, the allocation is categorized as an ongoing project, highlighting government’s efforts at modernizing airport facilities and improving the overall travel experience.

Passenger boarding bridges are critical airport infrastructure, allowing passengers to board and disembark aircraft directly from the terminal, eliminating the need for shuttle buses or walking across the tarmac.

Their installation at the Lagos airport is expected to streamline operations, particularly for international flights, and enhance safety standards.

More insight

The installation of the passenger boarding bridges at the Lagos airport in the 2025 budget is part of a larger strategy to upgrade critical airport facilities nationwide.

Additionally, the budget allocates N500 million for upgrading instrument landing systems from CAT I to CAT II/CAT III and installing these systems in major airports, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja, and Kano. It also provides N1.5 billion for the provision and enhancement of Wi-Fi services in five international airports and select domestic airports.

Other key allocations include N3.68 billion for establishing Nigeria College of Aviation Technology annexes in five geopolitical zones (Akure, Osubi, Ebonyi, Ilorin, and Yola), N1 billion each for baggage handling systems at Lagos airport and water cooling chillers at Lagos and Abuja airports, and N200 million for completing the General Aviation Terminal Protocol at MMIA Lagos.

Further allocations include N100 million for constructing car parks at the Hajj and cargo terminals at MMIA Lagos, N200 million for replacing elevators and escalators at Wings D and E of Lagos airport, and N50 million for rehabilitating the perimeter fence and road at Lagos airport.

The budget also sets aside N500 million for procuring, installing, and maintaining weighing bridges at cargo terminals in MMIA, Abuja, and other airports, along with N50 million for rehabilitating the Hajj terminal at Lagos airport.

Furthermore, N500 million has been earmarked for procuring, installing, and commissioning high-power voice/data high-frequency transceivers for Kano and Lagos airports.