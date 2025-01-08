The Nigerian All-Share Index concluded the trading day on January 8, 2025, with a notable rise, climbing by 831.91 points to settle at 104,230.73.

This strong performance surpassed the 104,000 mark, rising 0.80% from the previous day’s 103,398.32, with investors now eyeing a close above 104,500 points, last achieved in the first quarter of 2024.

However, despite the positive price movement, trading volume experienced a significant decline, dipping by 42.5%.

The volume fell from 1.1 billion shares exchanged the day before to 639 million shares on this occasion.

Buoyed by the ascent in price, market capitalization rose to N63.5 trillion over 13,551 transactions, a notable increase from the N63 million recorded in the prior trading day.

Among the day’s standout performers, MTNN and TRANSCORP both achieved impressive gains of 10.00%, reflecting heightened investor interest.

Conversely, SUNUASSUR led the decliners with a steep drop of 9.99%, while UNIVINSURE followed closely behind with a decline of 8.97%.

The trading session was marked by reduced market participation, with FBNH and TANTALIZER emerging as the most actively traded stocks, significantly contributing to the day’s turnover.

Market summary

Current ASI: 104,230.73 points

Previous ASI: 103,398.82 points

Day Change: +0.80%

Year-to-Date Performance: +1.27%

Volume Traded: 639.4 million shares

Market Cap: N63.5 trillion

Top 5 gainers

MTNN: up 10.00% to N220.00

TRANSCORP: up 10.00% to N49.50

HONYFLOUR: up 9.95% to N8.29

AIICO: up 9.94% to N1.88

LIVINGTRUST: up 9.82% to N4.81

Top 5 losers

SUNUASSUR: down 9.99% to N9.01

UNIVINSURE: down 8.97% to N0.71

NSLTECH: down 8.11% to N0.68

CONHALLPLC: down 5.82% to N3.40

CILEASING: down 5.65% to N4.01

Trading volume

Market trading volume witnessed a sharp decline of 42.5%, culminating in the exchange of 639 million shares. Despite the lower overall activity, key players emerged:

FBNH led the session with an impressive 125.7 million shares traded.

TANTALIZER followed closely, recording 82.3 million shares.

UNIVINSURE secured the third spot with 56.6 million shares, while AIICO saw 54.3 million shares change hands.

CHAMS rounded out the top five with 33.1 million shares traded, marking a relatively active trading day.

Trading value

In terms of trading value, GEREGU dominated the market with transactions totaling N11.3 billion, signaling robust investor confidence.

FBNH followed with N3.6 billion in trades.

TOTAL and BUAFOODS contributed N1.7 billion and N1.1 billion, respectively.

ARADEL added N749.2 million to the day’s total, reflecting solid engagement across key counters.

SWOOT and FUGAZ performance

In the SWOOT category, performance was mixed:

OANDO experienced a 1.18% decline, while MTNN surged, gaining 10%.

The FUGAZ stocks—comprising FBNH, UBA, GTCO, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK—also had varied outcomes:

ACCESSCORP, ZENITHBANK, and UBA slipped by 1.01%, 1.00%, and 0.15%, respectively.

FBNH emerged as the sole gainer, climbing 6.61%.

GTCO remained unchanged, recording no movement for the session

Market outlook