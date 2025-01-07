The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said it arrested 18,500 suspected drug traffickers and seized 2.6 million kilograms of illicit drugs in 2024.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa, the agency’s chairman, disclosed this on Tuesday during the inauguration of the NDLEA Central Exhibit Office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The facility, located at the agency’s headquarters annex, was donated by the U.S. Government.

Marwa attributed the agency’s operational successes in drug supply and demand reduction efforts to the support provided by the U.S. government and other partners.

Support from international partners

He described the U.S. government as a reliable ally in Nigeria’s fight against drug-related crimes, noting that continued collaboration had significantly bolstered the NDLEA’s operational capabilities.

“Today, I am particularly pleased to acknowledge one of such gestures: the donation of the office for our central exhibit custodians,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of the facility, emphasizing its role in ensuring efficient and secure handling of evidence, which is essential for the successful prosecution of drug-related cases.

“This contribution strengthens our operational framework and sets a new standard for accountability and transparency in drug law enforcement. It is an investment in the security and future of our nations,” Marwa added.

Ongoing challenges in drug enforcement

Despite the agency’s improved performance, Marwa noted that the fight against drug trafficking and abuse was far from over.

“As an organization, we are committed to overcoming the challenges,” he said.

Operational achievements in 2024

The NDLEA Chairman highlighted the agency’s achievements despite challenges, noting significant successes in combating drug-related issues.

“In 2024, we seized over 2.6 million kilograms of illicit drugs nationwide, arrested more than 18,500 drug trafficking offenders, secured over 3,250 convictions, including 10 drug barons, and destroyed more than 220 hectares of cannabis farms.

Additionally, we counseled and rehabilitated over 8,200 drug abusers and conducted more than 3,000 sensitization and advocacy programmes in schools, markets, motor parks, worship centres, workplaces, and communities,” he stated.

Marwa called for continued support and collaboration from the U.S. government and other partners, emphasizing the dynamic and multifaceted nature of the challenges posed by illicit drugs.

“To address these challenges, we remain pragmatic in seeking further support from international partners, key stakeholders, and public-spirited individuals. Our priority areas include capacity building, advanced training for officers, provision of technology and equipment for surveillance and tracking, intelligence sharing, and operational logistics,” he explained.

He commended the American people for their longstanding support and expressed gratitude to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), specifically thanking DEA attaché in Nigeria, Mr. Robert Bascoe, for his efforts.

Shared commitment to a safer world

Marwa also acknowledged the contributions of the United States Africa Command and the U.S. Embassy, emphasizing that their partnership aligns with the shared goal of protecting lives and promoting a safer, healthier world.

“As NDLEA Chairman, I pledge our unwavering commitment to accountability, transparency, and effective utilization of resources. Each donation not only strengthens confidence in the agency but also motivates resilience, hard work, and dedication among our workforce,” he added.