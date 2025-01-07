President Bola Tinubu has pledged Nigeria’s unwavering support to Ghana’s newly inaugurated President, John Mahama, during his swearing-in ceremony held in Accra on Tuesday.

Speaking to a gathering of dignitaries, diplomats, and citizens, Tinubu lauded Mahama as a leader of vision and integrity, whose tenure would herald a new era of prosperity for Ghana and strengthen its collaboration with Nigeria.

“Even when we disagree, we must choose the path of peaceful dialogue. Your new President is a man of patriotic vision and substance; he loves his nation and people to the core. Mahama and I share a deep friendship,” Tinubu said.

In his address, Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s readiness to assist Ghana in achieving its developmental aspirations.

“My dear brother, I am here to work with you. You can always count on Nigeria’s support at any given time you call on me. We will work together to bring prosperity to the people of our two nations,” Tinubu assured.

The Nigerian leader framed the occasion as evidence of resilience and unity of Africa, stressing the importance of collaboration among nations for shared progress.

“Today, I am here not only as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but also as an African in resolute support of Ghana and her people. This moment is a source of pride and honour for Ghanaians, the entire continent, and its diaspora,” Tinubu remarked.

The President also drew on Ghana’s symbolic “Black Star” as a representation of African strength and unity:

“The sun is out, and the sun may be blue, but I see today a black star rising high in the African sky. This black star shines over this nation, and its ray spreads across the continent with a sense of shared history, hope, compassion, unity, and devotion to our common welfare.”

What you should know

John Mahama, who previously served as Ghana’s President from 2012 to 2017, returned to office following a closely contested election.

His inauguration has been met with optimism both within Ghana and across the region, as he takes on the responsibility of steering the nation through challenges including economic recovery and regional security threats.

Mahama has vowed to foster a working cooperation with Nigeria and other neighbouring countries constituting the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).