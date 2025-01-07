The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced an extension of the registration period for the 2025 First Series of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

In a statement on its official X page, WAEC revealed that the initial deadline of Monday, January 6, 2025, has been extended to Monday, January 20, 2025.

This extension is to provide additional time for intending candidates to complete their registration process. Prospective candidates are advised to take advantage of this opportunity to ensure they are duly registered before the new deadline.

PIN generation

According to a statement on WAEC’s official website, candidates must complete their biometric capture and finalize their online registration by 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

“WASSCE for Private Candidates 2025, FIRST SERIES Normal Registration is ongoing. The closing date for the Generation of PIN is Monday, January 20, 2025.

Intending candidates are to finish their Biometrics capturing and Online registration by 11:59 pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2025,” they stated

Further details about the registration process and requirements can be accessed on WAEC’s official website or through accredited registration centres nationwide.

In 2024, WAEC withheld the results of 215,267 candidates, representing 11.92% of the 1,805,216 students who participated in the WASSCE. This action was taken due to various reported cases of examination malpractice, as revealed by Dr. Amos Dangut, Head of WAEC’s Nigeria Office.

Despite the concerning figures, the percentage of withheld results marked a 4.37% decline from the 16.29% recorded in 2023.

Dr. Dangut emphasized WAEC’s unwavering commitment to upholding examination integrity, warning that schools, supervisors, teachers, and candidates found culpable in malpractice would face strict penalties.

What you should know

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is a renowned examination body responsible for conducting standardized tests across English-speaking West African countries.

Established in 1952, WAEC plays a vital role in assessing students’ academic performance, offering certifications that open doors to higher education and career opportunities.

Known for its integrity and commitment to excellence, WAEC administers exams like the WASSCE for school and private candidates, ensuring fair and credible assessments that shape the future of millions.

The WASSCE for private candidates also referred to as the General Certificate Examination (GCE), is designed for individuals registering independently of schools or institutions.