The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has launched new digital study portals designed to assist students preparing for the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

These resources are part of WAEC’s effort to ensure students have the right tools to succeed.

The announcement was made by Dr. Amos Dangut, Head of the Nigeria National Office of WAEC, during a news conference on Thursday.

Dr. Dangut revealed that WAEC has made critical resources available to candidates in the WASSCE Core Subjects, Arts Subjects, Science Subjects, and Commercial Subjects to help students prepare effectively for the upcoming exams.

“WAEC E-Study Portal is the approved exams preparatory platform, designed for candidates preparing to sit the WASSCE. This enables schools, teachers, and students to access past WASSCE questions (multiple-choice or theory-based), learning plans, marking schemes, and performance insights.”

He encouraged candidates to visit waec.estudy.ng to access the portal.

Performance analysis

WAEC has also integrated tools that analyze past examination performances to help students identify their weaknesses and improve their chances of success.

“Students’ performances in previous examinations are analysed with the aim of highlighting candidates’ weaknesses and proffering solutions to assist candidates’ learning,” Dangut stated.

Students can explore more resources on https://WAEConline.org.ng to further enhance their study materials.

Dr. Dangut emphasized that the materials include past WASSCE questions, answers, marking schemes, and Chief Examiners’ Reports, all designed to help candidates with their learning.

“This is a compilation of past WASSCE questions with responses, the marking schemes, and Chief Examiners’ Report on the relevant examination diets, to aid candidates’ learning,” he said.

WAEC Konnect

In addition to the study portals, WAEC has launched WAEC Konnect, a platform designed to foster interaction between candidates, schools, and WAEC officials, ensuring that all stakeholders stay updated on the latest exam information.

“Also, the WAEC Konnect portal has been developed to enable candidates and stakeholders to interact with the Council, as well as with each other, in preparation for the examination.”

The portal also features access to previous exam papers and solutions, helping candidates improve their preparation.

“Candidates can log on to https://www.waeckonnect.com/ to get started, It contains past question papers and answers with chief examiners’ report booklets.”

What you should know

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is a statutory body established to oversee and regulate examinations in English-speaking West African countries. It conducts examinations and awards certificates that meet international standards, ensuring that its credentials are recognized globally.

The examination council is set to conduct its first-ever Computer-Based Test (CBT) for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). An estimated 1.97 million candidates from over 23,500 schools across the nation are expected to participate.

Nairametrics reported that WAEC launched a digital certificate platform in Nigeria in October 2022, enabling easy global access and verification of certificates. This innovation enhances the certification process, making it more efficient and reliable for all stakeholders.