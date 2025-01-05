President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Lagos on Monday, January 6, for Accra, the capital of the Republic of Ghana, to attend the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025.

Mahama, who served as the 12th president of Ghana between 2012 and January 2017, was reelected in December 2024 and will succeed President Nana Akufo-Addo, who served from 2017 to 2025.

The disclosure was contained in a statement released on Sunday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

President Tinubu’s trip to Accra is at the invitation of the president-elect, who had visited the Nigerian leader earlier in December.

The statement emphasized that the two African leaders share a longstanding personal relationship, and their countries also maintain strong bilateral ties.

As Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Tinubu will join other African leaders at the ceremony.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and other senior government officials will accompany President Tinubu on the trip.

What you should know

President Tinubu’s attendance at the inauguration of President-elect John Mahama underscores the enduring strength of the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Ghana, both on personal and diplomatic fronts.

In a December 22, 2024, X post, John Mahama shared that, during the previous week, he travelled to Abuja to meet his brother, President Tinubu, who also serves as the Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State. During their meeting, Mahama extended a heartfelt invitation to President Tinubu for his inauguration on January 7, 2025.

Mahama remarked, “We discussed our shared vision for progress and unity, which is vital for the growth and stability of our region, as we work together to strengthen our collaboration and deepen ties within the ECOWAS community.”

Mahama’s victory in the December 2024 Ghanaian elections came at the expense of the incumbent Vice President and candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahamudu Bawumia.

Even before Mahama was officially declared President-elect, Bawumia graciously conceded defeat, acknowledging the will of the Ghanaian people