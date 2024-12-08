Ghana’s serving Vice President and candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mahamudu Bawumia, has conceded defeat to opposition candidate and former President John Dramani Mahama, who ran under the National Democratic Congress (NDC), following a fiercely contested presidential election on Saturday.

As reported by AP News, Bawumia made the announcement during a media briefing on Sunday, where he acknowledged the will of the people.

He expressed respect for their decision, humbly accepting the outcome, and recognizing that Ghanaians had voted for change while reaffirming his commitment to the democratic process.

Bawumia also noted that he had called Mahama to congratulate him as president-elect of the Republic of Ghana, although the official election results have yet to be confirmed.

“I’ve just called His Excellency John Mahama to congratulate him as president-elect of the Republic of Ghana,” Bawumia said.

Bawumia, running under the banner of the NPP, faced a challenging race, particularly as the ruling party struggled to manage Ghana’s ongoing economic crisis under outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo. In light of these challenges, Bawumia emphasized his respect for the election results and the choices made by the voters.

In response to Bawumia’s congratulatory gesture, John Dramani Mahama acknowledged the call with a tweet.

The former president expressed appreciation for Bawumia’s sportsmanship, stating that he had received a congratulatory call from his rival.

Mahama tweeted, “I have, this morning, received a congratulatory call from my brother Dr @MBawumia, following my emphatic victory in Saturday’s election.”

As Ghana prepares for a transition in leadership, the peaceful exchange of congratulations between Bawumia and Mahama sets a positive tone for the nation’s political future.

What you should know

John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana, has won the 2024 presidential election, successfully securing a return to office after losing to incumbent President Akufo-Addo in 2020. An official announcement of the victory has not been made, however.

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama’s tenure as president (2012–2016) focused on economic reforms, social justice, and infrastructure development.

In the just-concluded Ghana presidential election, Mahama faced strong competition from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Despite the challenges posed by the country’s ongoing economic issues, Mahama’s victory is widely seen as a mandate for change.

His return to office is expected to focus on economic recovery, addressing the challenges of the Ghanaian people, and initiating social reforms that reflect his vision for the country’s future.