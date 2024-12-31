The Nigerian Navy will commence the second phase of Operation Delta Sanity (OPDS II), as the Nigerian government plans to intensify its war on crude oil theft next year.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, launched the OPDS II in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Monday, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria.

Lokpobiri said the collaboration between the Federal Government and the Nigerian Navy will help Nigeria achieve its target of producing 3 million barrels per day of crude oil by the end of 2025.

The Minister noted that the first phase of OPDS, launched on Jan. 10, contributed to the boost in oil production figures, directing the Nigerian Navy to proceed with the second phase.

“In August 2023, Nigeria’s daily crude oil production was barely a million bpd. Currently, the nation produces about 1.8 million bpd.

Our target is to reach 3 million bpd by 2025, and we are confident that the second phase of OPDS will play a key role in achieving this milestone,” Lokpobiri said.

He emphasized that the role of the Nigerian Navy in ensuring security cannot be underestimated. He added that his ministry would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to combat oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Concern over Trans Niger Pipeline

Lokpobiri expressed concern about the persistent sabotage of the Trans Niger Pipeline, a major pipeline that transports about 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

He said the pipeline is persistently attacked by vandals who break into it to steal oil. However, he expressed optimism that the Navy will ensure the security of the pipeline in phase 2 of OPDS.

“The Trans Niger Pipeline remains a major challenge, with criminals breaking into pipelines to siphon crude oil. However, the Nigerian Navy has pledged to intensify its efforts to protect these national assets, building on its successes in 2024,” he remarked.

The minister emphasised the importance of curbing oil theft, saying it will increase government revenue and help improve allocations to states and local governments.

He called on security agencies, maritime contractors, traditional rulers, and local youths to support the navy’s efforts in curbing oil theft.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, expressed optimism about the feasibility of reaching the 3 million bpd production target, through the success of the OPDS.

The Naval Chief however noted that the Navy needs improved intelligence infrastructure and weapons to achieve better outcomes.

“Rejigging the operation involves deploying newly acquired maritime domain awareness infrastructure, attack helicopters, armed drones, and enhanced intelligence-gathering systems.

“We are also incorporating non-kinetic approaches and strengthening collaboration with relevant stakeholders to sustain and increase crude oil production beyond 2 million bpd, as directed by President Bola Tinubu,” he added.

What you should know

Oil theft and persistent vandalism of crude oil installment, especially in the Niger Delta, are major challenges facing Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The consequences of the chronic oil theft on Nigeria’s economy include massive loss of oil revenues and oil spills that harm the health and environment in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the country lost approximately $41.9 billion to oil theft between 2009 and 2018. Over N3 trillion was reportedly lost from 2021 to 2023.