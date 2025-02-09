The Nigerian Navy has intensified its crackdown on smuggling activities in Badagry, Lagos State, intercepting 16 fibre boats loaded with 1,000 bags of foreign parboiled rice.

The operation, carried out by officers from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Badagry on Saturday, disrupted what appeared to be a well-organized effort to bring contraband into the country.

Based on reports from sources in the Yafin community who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria, the smugglers arrived around 7:30 a.m., offloading the rice from boats onto the vehicles.

Within minutes, vehicles began arriving to transport the goods. Before the smugglers could complete the transfer, naval operatives moved in. Witnesses reported seeing some individuals dive into the water to escape, while others fled into hiding. The drivers of the waiting vehicles sped away to avoid capture.

Naval officers seized the 1,000 bags of rice, reloaded them onto the boats, and transported them to their base. The operation was carried out smoothly, with no shots fired or resistance encountered.

This interception is part of a broader effort to curb illicit trade in Badagry, a border town notorious for smuggling due to its proximity to Benin Republic. Under Nigeria’s ban on imported rice, foreign parboiled rice is frequently smuggled across the border, making Badagry a key hotspot for these activities. The latest seizure highlights the government’s increasing efforts to enforce trade restrictions and protect local agricultural production.

In a separate operation, naval officers seized 3,375 liters of petrol at a fuel station in Ajara, Badagry on Feb. 1. According to security sources, the fuel was being siphoned for illegal export before the operatives arrived. The smugglers fled upon sighting the Navy, abandoning the fuel.

Another interception took place on Feb. 5, when Navy officers stopped a speedboat carrying nine suspected victims of human trafficking along the Badagry-Porto-Novo Creek.

The operation occurred around 2:30 p.m., and authorities believe the individuals were being transported to Porto-Novo, Benin Republic. Further investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding their movement and whether they were being trafficked against their will.

Since taking command of FOB Badagry, Capt. Leye Omotayo has strengthened security patrols along the waterways, implementing 24-hour surveillance and increasing cooperation with other security agencies. These measures have led to a series of successful interceptions, curbing smuggling and trafficking in the region.

As the government continues to enforce its ban on imported rice, Badagry remains a focal point in the fight against smuggling. The Navy’s recent successes suggest that security forces are tightening their grip on illegal trade routes, but smuggling networks remain active. Authorities say they will remain vigilant in preventing further breaches along Nigeria’s southwestern border.