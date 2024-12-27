Foreign nationals wishing to apply for a work permit in Canada will no longer be able to do so at a port of entry starting on December 23rd, 2024.

Instead, all applications for initial work permits and extensions must be submitted online.

This change is expected to streamline the application process for both new and returning workers.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), applicants must now use the online system to apply for a work permit, including those applying for an initial permit or a permit extension. This change will take effect in December 2024 and will continue in the years ahead.

How to apply for a work permit

To begin the application process, foreign nationals must complete an online application by answering a set of questions that will guide them through the process. If applicants are inside Canada but leave the country while on maintained status, they will not be allowed to work upon their return until their new application is approved.

Processing applications and required documents

After submission, IRCC will process the application and check if all required documents, including biometrics (if needed), are provided. Applicants who fail to submit complete applications will have their applications returned. For applicants outside Canada, booking a biometrics appointment early is recommended to avoid delays.

What happens after you apply

If the application is accepted, applicants will receive a port of entry letter of introduction, which serves as confirmation that their work permit has been approved.

However, this letter is not the actual work permit. The permit will be issued at the port of entry when the applicant arrives in Canada. Border services officers will check the applicant’s identity and documents before issuing the work permit.

Arriving in Canada and final steps

When entering Canada, applicants must bring their passport, a visitor visa (if required), and any supporting documents such as proof of work experience or education. They may also need to show the port of entry letter of introduction as proof of their work permit approval. Border services officers will confirm the applicant’s identity and make the final decision to issue the work permit.

Additional considerations for workers coming to Canada

Applicants should ensure that their passport is valid for the full duration of their stay in Canada, as the work permit will expire when the passport does. Additionally, workers are advised to arrange health insurance before arriving in Canada and ensure that their employer provides workers’ compensation coverage.

The new online application process for work permits will simplify the process but requires foreign nationals to adjust to the updated system. As of December 2024, all work permit applications must be submitted online, and applicants must follow the necessary steps to secure approval before entering Canada.