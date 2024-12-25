Nollywood’s box office queen, Funke Akindele, has once again proven her star power with her latest blockbuster, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

The film achieved an impressive $100,000 in its opening weekend across eight international territories: the UK, Ireland, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, Sweden, Australia, and the USA.

This historic milestone marks the first time a Nollywood film has reached such earnings across these regions, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Akindele, who also produced the film, celebrated the achievement with an emotional social media post:

“We did it, guys. $100,000 in diaspora sales and counting— the first Nollywood film to hit this milestone. I’m beyond grateful to my incredible cast, the unstoppable Jenifans, my amazing colleagues, the diasporan community, and everyone who’s been part of this journey. You’re the real MVPs!”

Everybody Loves Jenifa builds on the global appeal of Akindele’s signature character, Jenifa, blending humor, drama, and poignant social commentary. This formula resonates with audiences worldwide, solidifying Akindele’s reputation as one of Nollywood’s most bankable stars. Her previous release, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, grossed over N1.5 billion, further cementing her legacy.

The film’s international success adds another feather to Nollywood’s cap in a year already filled with remarkable achievements. In 2024, the industry has seen record-breaking performances from films like Jagun Jagun, Lisabi, and Queen Lateefah, contributing to the West African box office’s staggering N12 billion milestone. Nollywood productions have captured over 50% of the market share, challenging Hollywood’s dominance in the region.

What to know

Meanwhile, back home, Everybody Loves Jenifa has been an unstoppable force at the Nigerian box office. In just 12 days, it has grossed over N500 million with more than 101,000 admissions, further solidifying its place as a cultural and commercial phenomenon.

Akindele’s heartfelt gratitude to her fans and collaborators underscores the communal effort behind this success. With her unique ability to connect with audiences and deliver universally relatable stories, Everybody Loves Jenifa is not just a film—it’s a celebration of Nollywood’s growing global footprint.

This milestone achievement is yet another testament to Akindele’s ability to tell universally relatable stories while remaining authentically Nigerian. As she continues to break barriers and bring Nollywood to the global spotlight, Akindele proves that the industry’s future is brighter than ever.

With Everybody Loves Jenifa, Funke Akindele has not only delivered a hit but also reaffirmed Nollywood’s position as a thriving global powerhouse.