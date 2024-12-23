Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, is under scrutiny in Japan as the Fair Trade Commission (FTC) accuses the tech giant of engaging in anticompetitive practices.

According to reports, the FTC alleges that Google pressured smartphone manufacturers to prioritize Google Search in default screen placements, limiting competition in the search engine market.

The commission has issued a cease-and-desist order to Google’s Japan office, marking a significant regulatory challenge for the Mountain View, California-based company.

In a statement, Google expressed disappointment with the FTC’s decision, claiming the regulator did not sufficiently consider the company’s proposed solutions.

“We have continued to work closely with the Japanese government to demonstrate how we are supporting the Android ecosystem and expanding user choice in Japan,” the company said. Google also confirmed its intention to present its arguments during the hearing process but refrained from providing specific details about the allegations or its proposed remedies.

What to know

The latest action is not the first instance of Japan’s antitrust watchdog scrutinizing Google. Earlier this year, the FTC issued an administrative order against the company, alleging it used tactics to limit Yahoo Japan’s ability to compete in targeted search advertisements.

Alphabet’s legal challenges in Japan echo broader global trends. Across various jurisdictions, major tech firms like Google face increasing pressure to address concerns about their market dominance and data control practices.

Governments and regulators are aiming to create a more competitive environment by curbing practices deemed unfair to rivals.

Despite these challenges, Alphabet’s stock performance remains resilient. As of December 20, Alphabet’s Class C stock (GOOG) closed at $192.96, marking a daily increase of 1.72%. Pre-market trading showed continued positive momentum, with the stock rising an additional 0.74% to $194.38.

More insight

This development adds to Alphabet’s mounting regulatory challenges across the globe. According to a previous news story by Nairametrics, Turkey’s competition authority recently fined Google $75 million (2.61 billion lira) for allegedly abusing its dominant position in the digital advertising market.

Turkish regulators accused the company of giving preferential treatment to its supply-side platform (SSP) services, creating barriers for competitors and distorting fair competition in the ad server market. The investigation concluded that these practices hindered smaller ad tech providers from gaining market share, further solidifying Google’s dominance.

Alphabet’s handling of these allegations will likely set the tone for its operations in Japan and influence its broader global regulatory strategy.

The company’s ability to navigate these legal disputes without significantly impacting its market position will be critical as tech firms face increasing scrutiny worldwide.

As the hearing process unfolds, stakeholders will closely monitor developments, particularly how Google defends its practices and negotiates potential resolutions. For Alphabet, maintaining its dominance in search and advertising while addressing regulatory concerns will require a careful balance of compliance and innovation.