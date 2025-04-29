Google has announced the opening of applications for its Software Engineering Apprenticeship, set to commence in September 2025 at its Paris office.

This highly competitive program targets tech-savvy students dreaming of kickstarting their engineering careers at one of the world’s most renowned technology giants.

The company described the apprenticeship as a unique opportunity that offers “hands-on exposure to coding, software development, testing, and project management within live Google engineering teams.

“As a Software Engineering Apprentice, you will get exposure to a range of different roles across the engineering teams, including coding, development, testing, and project management. Additionally, you will learn how to apply problem solving to take on real-life challenges, pick up new technical skills such as programming in multiple languages, learn about software testing, other industry practices, and see how software is designed and developed,” they stated

Why this apprenticeship matters

Google emphasized several key benefits that make this apprenticeship a career-defining move:

Global recognition: Being trained at Google supercharges your resume and opens global career doors.

Real-world experience: Apprentices will get hands-on exposure to coding, software development, testing, and project management within live Google engineering teams.

Technical mastery: Participants will learn to program in multiple languages, apply real-world problem-solving skills, and adopt best industry practices.

Mentorship & training: Apprentices will work under the guidance of top-tier engineers and mentors in an empowering, inclusive environment.

Who can apply

The apprenticeship is for students who already have legal authorization to work in France, including French citizens, EU/ European Economic Area students with work rights in France, or non-EU students who already hold a valid French work permit or residence status that allows apprenticeship. Google clarified that it cannot sponsor visas for this role.

Eligible candidates must be enrolled in one of the following:

A 1-year Master 2 degree in Software Engineering or Computer Science (academic year 2025/2026), or

A 3-year Engineering School program (Bac+3 to Bac+5) combined with a CFA (Centre de Formation d’Apprentis) program.

Applicants are required to:

Communicate fluently in both English and French

Show a deep passion for technology, strong problem-solving skills, and an ability to work both independently and within a team.

Preferred qualities include self-motivation and a proactive attitude, excellent organizational and communication skills, and a proven commitment to tech projects or new learning experiences outside of coursework.

Applicants are required to complete their applications by April 30, 2025.

What apprentices will do while at Google

Google outlined the core responsibilities expected of successful apprentices, stating that they will assist engineering teams with software development based on defined projects.

Apprentices are required to adhere to application and component-level design patterns and standards, follow strict coding standards and quality benchmarks, and ensure thorough software testing in line with Google’s guidelines.

They will also be expected to participate actively in mentorship sessions and formal training programs.