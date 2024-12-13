Turkey’s competition authority has imposed a $75 million(2.61 billion lira) fine on Alphabet Inc.’s Google, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position in the digital advertising market.

The regulator claims that Google gave preferential treatment to its supply-side platform (SSP) services, effectively limiting competition and creating an uneven playing field for rivals in the ad server market.

The authority’s investigation concluded that Google’s practices hindered fair competition, making it difficult for other ad tech providers to gain market share.

By allegedly favoring its own SSP, Google is said to have reinforced its dominance, raising concerns about market concentration and the lack of diversity in digital advertising services.

The decision requires Google to take corrective actions within six months to address these concerns. This includes ensuring that third-party SSPs have access to fair and equal conditions compared to Google’s own services.

The competition authority emphasized that these measures are critical to restoring competitive balance in the ad server market, which plays a vital role in the global digital economy.

This case adds to the growing scrutiny faced by tech giants worldwide over their business practices. Regulators in several countries are increasingly challenging companies like Google for allegedly stifling competition and consolidating their market dominance.

What to know

In a separate but related context, Google has faced even larger penalties in other jurisdictions. In Russia, the company was hit with a record-breaking fine of 2.5 undecillion rubles—an astronomical figure unlikely to ever be paid—for failing to restore access to pro-Kremlin media accounts on its platforms.

The Russian fine, which stems from daily penalties doubling over time, highlights the intensifying regulatory environment for global tech firms, particularly in countries where local governments demand compliance with their political and economic agendas.

Google’s Russian subsidiary declared bankruptcy in 2022 after halting its operations in the country due to Western sanctions related to the invasion of Ukraine.

For Google, the Turkish ruling is another reminder of the challenges tech firms face in navigating different regulatory landscapes while maintaining competitive business models.

With digital advertising driving a significant portion of its revenue—Alphabet reported over $307 billion in global revenue in 2023—the company’s ability to comply with such rulings could have broader implications for its operations worldwide.

The case shows the growing push by governments to hold big tech accountable for market practices, with Turkey’s action reflecting a broader global trend toward stricter regulation of dominant digital platforms.