Google has announced the acquisition of Wiz, Inc., a leading cloud security platform headquartered in New York, for $32 billion in a landmark move to strengthen its cloud security capabilities and accelerate multi-cloud adoption.

The deal, which is subject to customary closing adjustments and regulatory approvals, will see Wiz integrated into Google Cloud upon completion.

The acquisition will help Google address two critical trends in the AI era: enhanced cloud security and the growing demand for multi-cloud solutions.

According to Google, as organizations increasingly adopt cloud services and leverage AI, the need for robust cybersecurity measures has become paramount to defend against emerging risks and safeguard national security.

Wiz operations

Wiz, known for its innovative and user-friendly security platform, connects seamlessly to all major cloud environments and code repositories, helping organizations prevent cybersecurity incidents.

Its solutions are widely used by startups, large enterprises, governments, and public sector organizations to protect their cloud-based operations.

Over the past year, Wiz has expanded its offerings with new categories of cybersecurity solutions, driving rapid business growth.

Google Cloud, a leader in cloud infrastructure with deep AI expertise and a history of security innovation, aims to enhance Wiz’s solutions further, making them more scalable and effective for customers across all major cloud platforms.

The integration of Wiz into Google Cloud is expected to provide an end-to-end security platform for organizations of all sizes in the AI era; scale cybersecurity teams through automation; reduce the cost of implementing and managing security controls; and protect against AI-driven threats, prevent breaches, and improve incident response efficiency.

Leadership perspectives

Commenting on the deal, the CEO of Google and Alphabet, Sundar Pichai, emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition, stating:

“From its earliest days, Google’s strong security focus has made us a leader in keeping people safe online. Today, businesses and governments that run in the cloud are looking for even stronger security solutions and greater choices in cloud computing providers.

“Together, Google Cloud and Wiz will turbocharge improved cloud security and the ability to use multiple clouds.”

The CEO of Google Cloud, Thomas Kurian, highlighted the shared vision between the two companies, saying Google Cloud and Wiz share a joint vision to make cybersecurity more accessible and simpler to use for organizations of any size and industry.

According to him, enabling more companies to prevent cyberattacks, including in very complex business software environments, will help organizations minimize the cost, disruption, and hassle caused by cybersecurity incidents.

Co-founder and CEO of Wiz, Assaf Rappaport, expressed enthusiasm about the deal, noting that Wiz and Google Cloud are fully committed to continue supporting and protecting customers across all major clouds, helping keep them safe and secure wherever they operate.

“This is an exciting moment for our company, but an even more important one for customers and partners, as this acquisition will bolster our mission to improve security and prevent breaches by providing additional resources and deep AI expertise,” he added.

What you should know