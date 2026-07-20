Commercial pilots earn N800,000 to N9 million monthly in Nigeria, CEO says

Entry level commercial pilots in Nigeria earn between N800,000 and N9 million per month depending on the airline, aircraft type, operational model and experience level.

Entry level commercial pilots in Nigeria earn between N800,000 and N9 million per month depending on the airline, aircraft type, operational model and experience level.

The Founder and CEO of Zino Aviation, Capt. Zino Mario, revealed this in an interview with Nairametrics, highlighting the wide disparity in remuneration across the country’s aviation industry.

He noted that increased competition for experienced and type rated pilots has also pushed salaries higher in recent years.

What the Zino Aviation CEO is saying

Speaking on pilot remuneration, Capt. Mario said there is no standard salary structure for commercial pilots in Nigeria because earnings differ across airlines and aviation operators.

He explained that while some employers pay newly recruited pilots between N7 million and N9 million monthly, others offer starting salaries of about N800,000. However, he noted that most entry-level airline pilots typically earn between N1.5 million and N3.5 million per month.

“Pilot compensation in Nigeria varies enormously, so it’s difficult to quote a single figure. It depends on the airline, the type of operation, the aircraft being flown, and the pilot’s rank and experience. A First Officer, Senior First Officer, Captain and Training Captain will all earn very different salaries”.

“For example, I know of airlines where newly employed pilots earn around N7 million to N9 million per month, while others offer starting salaries of N800,000. The range is massive. More commonly, many newly employed airline pilots earn somewhere in the region of N1.5 million to N3.5 million per month,” he said.

Capt. Mario added that earnings increase substantially as pilots advance through the ranks.

According to him, some operators pay Captains between N6 million and N8 million monthly, while others offer between N10 million and N18 million, depending on the nature of their operations and other factors.

He also noted that pilot remuneration has improved in recent years as airlines compete for experienced and type-rated pilots, particularly Captains, many of whom eventually move to international carriers where demand and compensation are higher.

More insights

Despite the attractive earning potential, Capt. Mario said becoming a commercial pilot requires a significant financial investment, with many aspiring Nigerian pilots compelled to train abroad because of limited local training capacity.

He noted that Nigeria’s commercial pilot training is largely concentrated in two government-backed institutions in Zaria and Ilorin, prompting many prospective pilots to seek training in countries such as South Africa, the United States and across Europe.

According to him, pilot training typically costs between $45,000 and $60,000 in South Africa, $70,000 and $110,000 in the United States, and €75,000 and €120,000 in many European training programmes, excluding accommodation and living expenses.

Capt. Mario explained that training costs are driven by aircraft operating expenses, fuel, maintenance, insurance, instructor salaries and airport charges.

He advised aspiring pilots to budget 10% to 20% above quoted tuition fees, as additional flying hours often increase training costs, making commercial pilot training one of Nigeria’s most expensive professional career paths.

Capt. Mario added that while Nigeria is producing more Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holders, many remain unemployed because they cannot afford $15,000 to $25,000 aircraft type ratings now required by most airlines, leaving the industry with a surplus of entry-level pilots but a shortage of experienced Captains and training pilots.

What you should know

Nigeria’s expanding aviation market is expected to sustain demand for commercial pilots as airlines add aircraft and increase capacity.

According to aviation analytics firm OAG, Nigeria recorded the fastest airline capacity growth among Africa’s top 10 aviation markets in July 2026, with scheduled seats rising 44.5% year on year, adding 376,800 seats. Domestic capacity also grew 54.8%, reflecting continued fleet expansion by local carriers.

Over the past year, airlines including Air Peace, Ibom Air and United Nigeria Airlines have expanded their fleets with additional aircraft to support growing passenger demand, a trend expected to increase the need for pilots, particularly experienced and type-rated flight crew.

The Federal Government is also seeking to accelerate fleet expansion through the proposed Nigeria Aircraft Leasing Company, approved in May. The sovereign-backed initiative is expected to improve airlines’ access to aircraft, enabling carriers to expand operations, increase route capacity and create additional demand for pilots.