Zino Aviation CEO: Why many licensed Nigerian pilots remain unemployed

In this exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Captain Zino Mario, Founder and CEO of Zino Aviation, shares his perspective on how Nigeria can strengthen its pilot training ecosystem, improve access to aviation careers and position itself as a regional centre for pilot training.

As Nigeria’s aviation industry continues to grow, so does the need for a stronger pipeline of skilled aviation professionals to support that expansion.

In this exclusive interview with Nairametrics, Captain Zino Mario, Founder and CEO of Zino Aviation, shares his perspective on how Nigeria can strengthen its pilot training ecosystem, improve access to aviation careers and position itself as a regional centre for pilot training.

He also discusses the cost of becoming a commercial pilot, the challenges aspiring pilots face in transitioning into airline jobs, recruitment trends, salary expectations, and the policy and industry reforms he believes could support the sector’s long-term growth

Nairametrics: How would you assess the current state of Nigeria’s pilot workforce? Is the country producing enough commercial pilots to meet the needs of airlines?

Captain Zino Mario: Nigeria’s biggest pilot workforce challenge is not producing commercial pilots. It is converting qualified commercial pilots into airline pilots. Today, Nigeria has a growing pool of licensed commercial pilots, yet many remain unemployed for years after graduating.

The reason is not necessarily a lack of talent, but a disconnect between flight training and airline recruitment. Historically, airlines recruited newly qualified Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) holders and sponsored their aircraft type ratings, which qualify pilots to fly specific aircraft such as the Boeing 737, Embraer E190 or ATR 72-600.

As competition for airline jobs increased, some candidates began funding their own type ratings to improve their chances of being hired. Over time, this shifted market expectations. Today, the vast majority of Nigerian airlines prefer candidates who already hold a type rating, making it extremely difficult for newly qualified pilots without one to secure airline employment.

The challenge is that type ratings are expensive, typically costing between US$15,000 and US$25,000 for many airline aircraft, and between US$30,000 and US$50,000 for many private jet aircraft.

This creates a significant financial barrier for many newly qualified pilots. At the same time, while Nigeria has a surplus of entry-level commercial pilots, the industry faces a severe shortage of experienced Captains, Training Captains (TRE/TRIs) and Line Training Captains, many of whom are leaving for better opportunities overseas.

The challenge, therefore, is not simply producing more pilots, but creating stronger pathways from flight school to airline employment while retaining the experienced professionals needed to train the next generation.

At Zino Aviation, this is one of the key challenges we are actively working to solve through our pipeline of pilots, recruitment support, industry partnerships and efforts to develop innovative funding solutions. As Nigeria’s aviation sector continues to expand, solving this funding and employment gap is essential to supporting the industry’s long-term growth.

Nairametrics: Becoming a commercial pilot requires a significant financial commitment. What does it currently cost to complete the journey, and what are the biggest factors driving those costs?

Captain Zino Mario: The total cost varies considerably depending on the country you train in, the flight school you choose and how efficiently you progress through training. Nigeria has limited commercial flight training capacity, meaning the vast majority of aspiring pilots complete their training abroad, particularly in South Africa, the United States and Europe.

Typical training costs range from approximately US$45,000 to US$60,000 in South Africa, US$70,000 to US$110,000 in the United States and €75,000 to €120,000 across many European training programmes, often excluding accommodation and living expenses in many cases. Two flight schools in the same country can offer exactly the same qualification but at vastly different prices.

One of the biggest reasons is the cost of operating the training aircraft. As a simple example, if one school charges US$150 per flight hour and another charges US$200 per hour, a difference of just US$50 per hour over approximately 200 hours of training translates to around US$10,000 in additional cost. That’s just one factor.

Fuel, maintenance, insurance, instructor salaries, airport charges and other operating costs all contribute to the final price. Another important factor many people overlook is that flight training is performance-based. Unlike a traditional university degree with fixed tuition, requiring additional flight hours or repeat training increases the overall cost.

That’s why I always advise aspiring pilots to budget an additional 10 to 20 percent above a flight school’s quoted fees.

Nairametrics: From your experience working with flight schools in different countries, how would you assess Nigeria’s pilot training ecosystem? What are its strengths, where does it lag behind, and what should be done to improve it?

Captain Zino Mario: Nigeria’s pilot training ecosystem has enormous potential, but it is still underdeveloped relative to the size of our aviation industry. The biggest challenge is capacity. By comparison, South Africa has more than 150 privately owned flight schools, while Nigeria’s commercial pilot training remains heavily concentrated in just two established government-backed institutions, one based in Zaria and the other in Ilorin.

In many countries, flight schools are spread across major cities and aviation hubs, making training more accessible and attracting international students. Given that Nigeria has more than 15 airlines and approximately 240 private jets, it highlights the scale of the capacity gap and why many aspiring pilots still have to train abroad.

We also have a significant simulator and type-rating infrastructure gap. Every commercial pilot applying to an airline must complete an aircraft type rating, and airline pilots must return every six months for mandatory simulator proficiency checks. Because Nigeria lacks sufficient simulator facilities, these pilots are repeatedly forced to travel overseas creating large overheads for airlines and resulting in significant capital flight as millions of dollars leave the country each year on training, travel and accommodation instead of being invested in local aviation infrastructure.

Another major challenge is funding. In countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, most pilots finance their training through flexible, long-term pilot loan programmes. Nigeria has no pilot loans system, meaning most aspiring pilots either have to be wealthy or rely on government sponsorship. This is one of the biggest challenges we are working to address at Zino Aviation.

We have more than 8,000 aspiring pilots in our network, and for many of them, the greatest barrier is not ability, but access to finance. As we sit at the centre of Nigeria’s pilot training ecosystem, working with aspiring pilots, flight schools, airlines and government, we see these challenges firsthand. We are actively working with banks, airlines, governments and private-sector partners to develop sustainable funding solutions that can make pilot training accessible to far more Nigerians.

Nairametrics: Zino Aviation incorporates flight simulators into its training programmes. How important has simulator-based training become in preparing pilots, and can it help reduce the time, cost and difficulty of flight training?

Captain Zino Mario: Simulator-based training has become a game-changer in pilot training. We pioneered this approach in Nigeria after recognizing a common challenge: flight training has a high failure rate globally, and many students struggle because they arrive at flight school underprepared.

Our philosophy is simple: students should learn how to fly before they get to flight school. Through our ground school and flight simulator programmes, they build a strong theoretical foundation, practice radio communication, learn normal and emergency procedures, and develop core flying skills before entering a real aircraft. The results have been remarkable.

We’ve seen students arrive more confident, progress significantly faster and complete their training with fewer setbacks. Better preparation ultimately reduces the time, cost and difficulty of flight training.

The same philosophy now extends to airline type-rating and line-training preparation through our new state-of-the-art Boeing 737NG flight simulator in Lagos, allowing pilots to build confidence mastering aircraft systems, SOPs and emergency procedures before beginning one of the most demanding stages of their careers – type rating and line training.

Nairametrics: Through your work with aspiring pilots and airlines, what recruitment trends are you seeing today? What qualities or qualifications are airlines placing the greatest emphasis on when hiring pilots?

Captain Zino Mario: We’re seeing two significant recruitment trends. The first is the growing emphasis on aircraft type ratings. Increasingly, the deciding factor isn’t always who the best pilot is, but who can afford a type rating.

Because airlines operate on tight margins, many understandably prioritize pilots who are already type rated. The unintended consequence is that a less capable pilot with the financial means to self-fund a type rating will secure the job ahead of a way more capable pilot who simply cannot afford one. That is a structural challenge for the industry, because access to opportunity should be determined by competence, not financial means.

The second is the lack of structured pilot assessments before hiring. Across much of Europe, North America and the Middle East, simulator evaluations are a mandatory part of the recruitment process, allowing airlines to objectively assess a pilot’s technical skills and flying ability before employment.

In Nigeria, however, the vast majority of airlines and operators do not conduct simulator assessments prior to recruitment, largely because the necessary infrastructure has historically not been available. This is one of the reasons we invested in a state-of-the-art Boeing 737NG flight simulator. We believe airlines should be able to assess how a pilot actually flies before making a hiring decision, not afterwards.

Through our recruitment and simulator evaluation programmes, at Zino Aviation we’re helping bridge that gap while raising recruitment, training and safety standards across the industry.

Nairametrics: Given the significant investment required to become a commercial pilot, what salary range can newly employed and experienced airline pilots realistically expect in Nigeria today? Has compensation improved in recent years?

Captain Zino Mario: Pilot compensation in Nigeria varies enormously, so it’s difficult to quote a single figure. It depends on the airline, the type of operation, the aircraft being flown, and the pilot’s rank and experience. A First Officer, Senior First Officer, Captain and Training Captain will all earn very different salaries.

For example, I know of airlines where newly employed pilots earn around N7-9 million per month, while others offer starting salaries of N800,000. The range is massive. More commonly however, many newly employed airline pilots earn somewhere in the region of N1.5-3.5 million per month.

Captain salaries also vary widely. At some airlines, they may be around N6-8 million per month, while at others they range between N10-18 million. There simply isn’t a standard salary scale across the industry. It depends on a wide variety of factors.

What is clear, however, is that pilot compensation has improved in recent years. As airlines compete for experienced and type-rated pilots, salaries have continued to rise, particularly for Captains. Many Nigerian pilots build experience locally before moving to international airlines, where pilot demand and compensation the highest they have ever been.

Nairametrics: How do career prospects in Nigeria compare with those in leading African aviation markets such as South Africa, Ethiopia and Kenya? What lessons can Nigeria learn from those markets?

Captain Zino Mario: Nigeria offers excellent long-term career prospects, but compared with South Africa, Ethiopia and Kenya, the pathway from training to employment is still less structured.

South Africa has a mature flight training ecosystem, while Ethiopia and Kenya have invested heavily in cadet programmes, airline training pipelines and world-class Level D simulators. These investments have strengthened their aviation industries and established a steady pipeline of pilots.

One of the biggest lessons for Nigeria is the importance of cadet pilot training programmes. Instead of completing flight training and then spending months or even years searching for a job, cadets are selected by an airline before training begins. They know where they’ll work once they qualify, while the airline knows it has a consistent pipeline of future pilots. It’s a win-win for both the airline and the aspiring pilot.

Alongside greater investment in simulators and flight training infrastructure, expanding airline cadet programmes would go a long way towards strengthening Nigeria’s aviation industry. At Zino Aviation, we’re actively working with airlines, financial institutions and governments to help develop and fund these programmes. We believe they are one of the most effective ways to build a sustainable pilot pipeline and develop the next generation of Nigerian pilots.

Nairametrics: Your company advises aspiring pilots on selecting flight schools and avoiding costly mistakes. What are the most common pitfalls prospective pilots encounter, and what should they look for before enrolling in a training programme?

Captain Zino Mario: That’s actually one of the main reasons I founded Zino Aviation. I made costly mistakes during my own flight training and realized how easily aspiring pilots can lose tens of thousands of dollars simply because they don’t know what to look for.

Unfortunately, some flight schools capitalize on that lack of knowledge. One of the biggest mistakes we see is students choosing a flight school based on the advertised price alone.

Many don’t realize that quotes are often based on the minimum flight hours required and often exclude additional costs such as fuel surcharges, landing fees, medicals, equipment and other fees. Because they simply don’t know these costs exist, they don’t budget for them. As a result, the flight school that initially looks like the cheapest option often ends up being far more expensive than one with a higher upfront quote but greater transparency.

Another common mistake is choosing a training location without considering factors such as weather. Poor flying weather can significantly delay training, increasing both the time it takes to qualify and the overall cost.

My advice is simple: don’t just compare prices. Compare transparency, training quality, location, reputation and support. Having an experienced mentor who understands the industry can save you a significant amount of time, money and stress. That’s exactly why we started Zino Aviation.

Nairametrics: From your perspective as a pilot training consultant and mentor, what policy reforms or industry initiatives would have the greatest impact on strengthening Nigeria’s aviation workforce?

Captain Zino Mario: I believe there are five key priorities. First, we need accessible financing for ab-initio pilot training and type rating training. Cost remains the biggest barrier for many talented young Nigerians, so government-backed or private sector training loans would make a significant difference.

Second, we need more airline cadet programmes. They create a structured pathway from selection to training and employment, giving airlines a predictable pipeline of pilots while giving aspiring pilots greater career certainty.

Third, we need greater investment in aviation infrastructure, including flight schools, simulator centres, Level D simulators and aviation universities that can train the next generation of pilots, engineers, air traffic controllers, aviation managers and other industry professionals. Developing world-class training hubs, particularly in cities like Lagos and Abuja, would also attract international students, foreign investment and position Nigeria as a regional aviation training hub.

Fourth, I believe recruitment standards should become more structured. Airlines should increasingly incorporate psychometric and simulator-based assessments into their recruitment process, ensuring pilots are selected based on competence, aptitude and decision-making, not simply on whether they can afford a type rating.

Finally, stronger collaboration across the aviation ecosystem is essential. Government, regulators, airlines, flight schools, financial institutions and the private sector all have a role to play. By working together, we can develop sustainable funding solutions, strengthen training pathways, improve recruitment standards and build the infrastructure needed to support the long-term growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry.

Nairametrics: Looking ahead, what is your outlook for pilot training, employment opportunities and the broader aviation workforce in Nigeria over the next five years?

Captain Zino Mario: I’m very optimistic. I believe the future of Nigeria’s aviation industry is extremely bright. We’re seeing airlines expand their fleets and route networks, more private aircraft entering the market, increasing investor interest, and both federal and state governments placing greater emphasis on aviation.

All of that will drive demand for pilots and the broader aviation workforce. The opportunity now is to prepare for that growth. If we don’t invest today in pilot training, simulators, cadet programmes and aviation infrastructure, the skills and capacity gap will only widen as the industry expands.

Over the next five years, I expect to see more investment in flight schools, simulator centres and aviation training, with Nigeria having the potential to become a regional aviation hub. At Zino Aviation, that’s exactly what we’re working towards, partnering with airlines, governments and private-sector stakeholders to help build the ecosystem the industry will need for the future. The outlook is very positive. The demand is coming. Our job now is to ensure we have the people, infrastructure and training capacity to meet it.