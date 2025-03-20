Google has introduced Canvas and Audio Overview on its Gemini AI suite to enhance AI-driven content creation.

These features are rolling out globally for Gemini and Gemini Advanced subscribers, according to a post on Google’s blog.

Gemini now goes beyond brainstorming and research by offering real-time document editing and coding assistance.

“Gemini can already help you brainstorm ideas, do deep research, and generate content for whatever project you’re working on. And starting today, Gemini can offer even more help, whether it’s editing a document with you in real-time or taking your idea and coding a real prototype,” they stated.

Google confirmed that it is rolling out both features globally, Canvas in all supported languages, while Audio Overview launches in English first. Users can access both via Gemini’s web interface or mobile app.

Real-time content editing

Canvas is designed to help users create, edit, and refine their work in real-time. By selecting ‘Canvas’ in the prompt bar, users can write and edit documents or code, with changes appearing instantly.

According to Google, Canvas enables users to effortlessly generate high-quality first drafts and refine them using AI-powered suggestions.

“Need to update specific sections or entire drafts? Easily adjust the tone, length, or formatting with quick editing tools,” the post stated.

Users can highlight a paragraph and request modifications to make it more concise, professional, or informal. Additionally, Canvas allows for seamless export to Google Docs for further collaboration.

Google emphasized that Canvas simplifies programming and software development by offering code generation, debugging, and explanation. Developers can use Canvas to quickly transform ideas into working prototypes, including web apps, Python scripts, and games.

“Canvas empowers developers to quickly create initial working versions of their projects and provides a space for students to quickly learn coding concepts,” Google noted.

Within Canvas, users can generate and preview HTML/React code, modify input fields, and add buttons with instant updates. This functionality streamlines the coding process, reducing the need to switch between multiple applications.

Audio Overview

Audio Overview, is a feature that transforms documents, slides, and deep research reports into engaging, AI-generated audio discussions. This innovation builds on the excitement around a similar feature in NotebookLM.

“Gemini will create a podcast-style discussion between two AI hosts who, with just a click, launch into a lively deep-dive conversation based on your uploaded files,” Google explained. These AI hosts summarize content, connect key topics, and provide unique insights.

Audio Overview is designed to enhance learning by converting class notes, research papers, and email threads into dynamic audio summaries.

Users can listen on the web or via the Gemini mobile app, with options to share or download the audio files for offline listening.