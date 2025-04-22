OpenAI has expressed interest in acquiring Google’s Chrome browser if U.S. antitrust regulators compel Alphabet Inc. to sell it.

This was disclosed in Washington during Google’s ongoing antitrust trial, where the Department of Justice (DOJ) seeks remedies to break Google’s dominance in online search and advertising.

Nick Turley, Head of Product for ChatGPT at OpenAI, testified on Tuesday that the company would consider buying Chrome if Google is required to divest it.

This is part of the DOJ’s broader effort to restore fair competition in online search and advertising.

While Google has not offered Chrome for sale, the company has stated plans to appeal the ruling, which found it holds a monopoly in search and advertising.

Why OpenAI wants Chrome

Turley revealed that OpenAI had tried to collaborate with Google when its existing search provider began to fall short. He testified that OpenAI had reached out to Google in July 2023, requesting access to its search API.

“We believe having multiple partners, and in particular Google’s API, would enable us to provide a better product to users,” OpenAI told Google, according to an email shown at trial.

However, Google declined the request in August, stating that such a partnership would involve too many competitors.

“We have no partnership with Google today,” Turley added in his testimony.

Turley further stated that if the DOJ’s proposal to make Google share its search data is implemented, it would significantly benefit ChatGPT’s development.

He noted that search is a critical part of ChatGPT to provide answers to user queries that are up to date and factual. He also admitted that ChatGPT is still years away from independently handling 80% of queries using its own search tools.

AI and the search monopoly

Prosecutors have raised concerns that Google’s search dominance could give it an unfair advantage in artificial intelligence. They argued that its AI tools could further entrench its monopoly by directing users back to its search engine.

Google has countered by saying the trial is not about AI and has pointed to competition from other major tech firms such as Meta and Microsoft.

In Judge Mehta’s ruling last year, he noted that Google had maintained its monopoly by locking in exclusive agreements with companies like Samsung to make Google Search the default on mobile devices.

Documents presented in court revealed that Google once considered similar exclusivity arrangements for not just Search, but also its Gemini AI app and Chrome browser.

However, instead of pursuing those exclusivity agreements, Google has recently moved toward more open arrangements with manufacturers such as Samsung and Motorola, and with carriers like AT&T and Verizon. These deals now allow the inclusion of rival search apps.

The DOJ, however, wants stronger restrictions. The agency is pushing for a ban on Google’s practice of paying partners to preinstall its search engine.