The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has called for tough restrictions on Alphabet’s Google to prevent it from using artificial intelligence tools to further entrench its dominance in online search.

The request was made on Monday in Washington, D.C, during an antitrust trial that could reshape the internet economy by weakening Google’s long-held grip on search services.

DOJ attorney David Dahlquist emphasized that the government intends to hold Google and other monopolistic companies accountable for violating antitrust laws.

“Now is the time to tell Google and all other monopolists who are out there listening, that there are consequences when you break the antitrust laws,” he said

Breaking search dominance

The government is asking the court to compel Google to sell its Chrome browser and take other structural steps to dismantle what U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta earlier found to be an illegal monopoly in online search.

Prosecutors argue that Google’s search dominance is closely tied to the development of its AI products, which both benefit from and feed back into its control of the search ecosystem.

Dahlquist stressed that any remedy must be forward-looking and account for AI’s growing role in shaping how information is delivered.

“This court’s remedy should be forward-looking and not ignore what is on the horizon,” he said.

The DOJ, backed by a coalition of state attorneys general, is pushing for outcomes that would restore competition, especially as AI technologies like ChatGPT begin to redefine search behaviour.

Exclusive deals

Prosecutors revealed that Google is paying Samsung an “enormous sum” monthly to pre-install its Gemini AI app on devices, a deal extendable through 2028.

They argue this kind of deal allows Google to link its AI innovations with search dominance, creating a loop that strengthens its market control.

Google maintains that its AI offerings are outside the scope of the case, which primarily focuses on search, and warned that such remedies could “hold back American innovation at a critical juncture.”

Google’s lawyer, John Schmidtlein, dismissed the DOJ’s proposals as excessive, saying they reflect “a wishlist for competitors looking to get the benefits of Google’s extraordinary innovations.

“AI competitors would like handouts even though they are competing just fine,” he added.

The company says it plans to appeal any adverse judgment.

Proposed remedies

In addition to unwinding default agreements, the DOJ is proposing

Making all default search engine agreements non-exclusive

Ending payments to browser developers and device makers

Forcing Google to license search results to competitors

Potentially selling off Google’s Android mobile operating system if milder measures fail

Google has urged the court to limit any antitrust remedy to making its default search agreements non-exclusive, arguing that broader measures could have unintended consequences.

The company said halting payments to device makers and browser developers would increase smartphone costs and threaten the survival of partners like Mozilla, which depend on the revenue to stay afloat.

As part of its defense, Google plans to call witnesses from Mozilla, Verizon, and Apple. Apple had previously attempted, unsuccessfully, to intervene in the case.