The Federal Government plans to begin constructing train tracks on Section I of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in 2025.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, made this announcement during an inspection of Sections I and II of the project, which are located within Lagos and being handled by Hitech Construction Company Ltd, on Friday, December 20, 2024.

The details of the announcement were published in a statement on the ministry’s official website on Saturday.

“The President has given very serious attention to road infrastructure. Don’t forget that this Coastal Highway and, of course, the four Legacy Projects all have the train track incorporated. The construction of the train track for this section I is going to take off in 2025,” Umahi stated.

The Works Minister outlined plans to enhance the Lagos-Calabar Highway in Sections I and II of Phase 1, including solar-powered CCTV cameras, lay-bys every 5-15 kilometers, and security posts for improved safety and monitoring.

He announced that 20 kilometers of Section 1 are scheduled for commissioning by May 2025. The Federal Controller of Works, Engr. Olukorede Kashia, noted challenges such as large refuse dumps and unsuitable soil conditions requiring extensive remediation during the project.

What you should know

The Ministry of Works did not address the plans to reduce lanes from 10 to six for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in its latest statement.

However, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), covering Friday’s inspection of Sections I and II of Phase 1 of the project, reported that Works Minister David Umahi confirmed the decision to reduce the lanes from 10 to six as part of efforts to revise the project’s scope and cut costs.

This revision is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the project remains financially viable, sustainable, and within budget, while maximizing its long-term impact.

The 700-kilometer highway, which spans nine states, aims to improve connectivity and drive economic growth along Nigeria’s coastline, particularly benefiting key trade corridors and regional development.

The route begins at Victoria Island near Eko Atlantic City and traverses the Lekki Coastal Road, Lekki Free Trade Zone, and Dangote Refinery, connecting Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, and Calabar in Cross River.

The initial design includes 10 lanes, with rail lines running through the center of the main carriageways and features innovative 11-inch-thick concrete roads reinforced with 20-millimeter steel.

Hitech Construction Company was selected as the contractor under the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing (EPC+F) model, with the company assuming most of the financial responsibility while the Federal Government provides counterpart funding.

Construction began in March 2024 on the first phase, covering 47.7 kilometers in Lagos, starting from Ahmadu Bello Way, and is expected to be completed by May 2025.

The full highway is expected to be completed in eight years, with various sections being constructed simultaneously once procurement, approvals, and other processes are finalized.

Completed sections will be opened for use and toll collection in phases, contributing to infrastructure development and regional economic growth.