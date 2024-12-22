New Zealand is set to attract skilled professionals from around the world with updates to its Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) program, effective from January 2025.

The changes are meant to simplify the process for workers in sectors like healthcare, construction, IT, and manufacturing, offering new opportunities for those seeking to contribute to New Zealand’s economy.

According to DAAD Scholarship, the reforms aim to make it easier for skilled professionals to work in New Zealand. The AEWV, as stated, is a key route for foreign workers to gain employment in New Zealand, but it requires applicants to be hired by accredited employers.

The updated program brings changes that will expand access to these opportunities, simplify the application process, and create new pathways for workers.

Opportunities in key sectors

The AEWV program will offer positions across various industries facing skill shortages in New Zealand.

Healthcare and aged care roles remain a priority, with a particular demand for nurses and medical specialists.

The construction sector also needs engineers, project managers, and skilled tradespeople for large infrastructure projects.

The technology and IT fields are expanding as well, especially for software developers and cybersecurity experts.

New seasonal work options are expected in agriculture and tourism, while skilled trades such as welding and mechanical engineering continue to be in demand.

Verifying Accredited Employers

One of the essential steps for workers applying through the AEWV program is confirming that their employer is accredited by Immigration New Zealand (INZ).

Link to confirm:https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/preparing-a-visa-application/working-in-nz/check-if-an-employer-is-accredited.

Workers should ensure that their potential employer is on the INZ Accredited Employer List or the Recognized Seasonal Employer List. https://www.immigration.govt.nz/new-zealand-visas/preparing-a-visa-application/working-in-nz/getting-a-job/recognised-seasonal-employers-list.

In addition, applicants can ask for proof of accreditation or use third-party recruitment agencies to verify an employer’s status.

Accredited employers are required to meet wage, labor law, and workplace safety standards.

Key reforms in the AEWV program

The 2025 reforms, aim to make the AEWV process more accessible. The removal of the median wage threshold means that employers no longer need to meet a strict wage requirement.

Instead, they must offer the market rate for the job and location, making it easier for workers in various regions to apply. Meaning, employers must offer a salary that is consistent with the standard pay rate for that job in the area where the job is located.

This change makes it easier for workers to apply for jobs in different regions of New Zealand, as they will no longer be limited by a strict wage requirement.

Additionally, experience requirements have been reduced from three years to two years, broadening eligibility for more professionals. The introduction of a streamlined job check process in mid-2025 will also make it faster for employers with low-risk profiles to hire foreign workers.

Another significant change is the introduction of seasonal worker pathways, including multi-entry and single-entry visas for agriculture and tourism roles.

These visas will allow temporary workers to stay for up to three years in specific sectors. For lower-skill roles, visa durations will be extended to three years, providing greater job security for workers in these positions.

How to apply for the AEWV in 2025

The application process for the AEWV has been simplified with new steps to ensure faster approval.

First, employers must obtain or renew their accreditation with INZ. Then, they must submit a job check to confirm that no New Zealand citizen or resident can fill the role.

Once the employer receives approval, workers can apply for the AEWV, providing documents such as proof of job offer, relevant qualifications, and evidence of salary and skill requirements.

If the application is successful, workers can begin their employment in New Zealand.

With more flexible eligibility criteria and streamlined procedures, the 2025 reforms will allow skilled workers to find job opportunities in New Zealand more easily, supporting the country’s ongoing economic growth.

For more information, visit the official New Zealand Immigration website.