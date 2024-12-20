The cryptocurrency market experienced sharp declines after the United States Federal Reserve announced a 25-basis point rate cut.

Bitcoin’s price dropped from its record high of $108,267 to a multi-day low of $95,000 within 36 hours.

Amid this turmoil, Paper-hand traders are rushing to sell their assets while the experienced ones are taking advantage of the dip to increase their portfolios.

Bitcoin price drops after Federal Reserve announces rate cut

Bitcoin experienced a sharp decline after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points for the third time this year.

The announcement led to Bitcoin’s price falling to a multi-day low of $95,000, marking a $13,000 drop within 36 hours.

This pullback followed a recent record high of $108,268 earlier in the week.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the central bank may halt further rate reductions due to recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.

“Today was a closer call, but we decided it was the right move,” Powell said during a press conference. While rate cuts typically benefit cryptocurrencies due to their risky asset status, this decision appears to have introduced caution among buyers.

Crypto analysts predict that Bitcoin could face increased volatility in the short term. On-chain data reveals selling pressure has eased since November, but caution remains high. Buyers are closely monitoring Bitcoin’s support levels, particularly around the $100,000 mark, with potential resistance seen at $110,000 in the coming weeks.

Some buyers anticipate a “Santa Rally” a term used to describe the Bullish performance of bitcoin during the Christmas holidays. Historical data on this notion has given mixed outcomes.

In previous halving years, Bitcoin often surged during Christmas week, with price moves of 11% to 25% recorded in 2017, 2020, and 2024.

However, analysts warn that current market conditions, including macroeconomic uncertainty and a cautious Fed, could dampen such expectations.

United States Bitcoin strategic reserve in doubts

Aside from the federal rate cuts announced by Powell. He also mentioned that the Central Bank is not allowed to hold Bitcoin unless approved by Congress.

This statement cast shadows of doubt on the proposed Bitcoin reserve by Donald Trump during his campaign days.

The President-Elect last week confirmed that his administration hopes to set up a strategic Bitcoin reserve and pilot the dominance of the US in the Global crypto space.

The FOMC chairman’s speech about the Central Bank not being able to hold Bitcoin cast doubts on the proposed Goal by the Donald Trump administration.

What to Know

Bitcoin the flagship crypto asset dropped by $13,000 within 48 hours to $95,000 per coin.

The massive drop was unforeseen and can be attributed to the market reacting to the FOMC data and comments from the Chairman.

Bitcoin at the moment is exchanging hands for $95,430 dropping by 6.2% in the last 24 hours. The crypto asset is now 12.0% down from its all-time high.