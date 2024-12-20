The Federal Government has recorded significant progress in Nigeria’s electricity sector with the installation of 184,507 new meters and the issuance of 50 licences, permits, and certifications during the third quarter of 2024 (Q3).

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) revealed in its Q3 2024 report released on Friday that 184,507 meters were installed, marking a remarkable 256.01% increase compared to the 51,826 meters installed in Q2 2024.

The increased metering pushed the net end-user metering rate in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to 46.15%, up from 45.43% in Q2, a rise of 0.72 percentage points.

The installations were largely carried out under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework, which accounted for 178,715 meters or 96.86% of the total. The Vendor Financed framework contributed 3,508 meters, while the DisCo Financed framework added 2,298 meters.

This development signifies a concerted effort to address challenges like estimated billing and promote consumer satisfaction across the electricity distribution value chain.

Power sector development: 50 licences issued

To complement the surge in meter installations, NERC issued 50 licences, permits, and certifications aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s power sector infrastructure. These include:

Six (6) new off-grid generation licences with a combined capacity of 30.06 MW.

One (1) renewal of an on-grid generation licence with a gross capacity of 39 MW.

Two (2) new electricity trading licences.

Eleven (11) captive generation permits with a total gross capacity of 63.36 MW.

One (1) registration certificate for a mini-grid.

Seven (7) certifications for Meter Service Providers.

Twenty-two (22) permits for Meter Asset Providers.

These licences are expected to encourage investments, improve power supply, and expand access to renewable and off-grid energy solutions, especially in rural areas.

Key Implications for the Power Sector

The surge in meter installations and issuance of licences marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s electricity sector. By prioritizing metering through initiatives like MAP, the government is tackling the pervasive problem of estimated billing, which has long plagued electricity consumers.

Furthermore, the rise in off-grid and mini-grid licences underscores a growing shift towards renewable energy and decentralized power solutions, vital for enhancing energy access in underserved regions.

A Promising Outlook: These advancements highlight the Federal Government’s commitment to reforming Nigeria’s power sector and creating an enabling environment for both consumers and investors.

With metering and licensing activities gaining momentum, stakeholders anticipate further progress in Q4 2024, laying the foundation for a more reliable, sustainable, and inclusive energy sector.