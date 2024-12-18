President Bola Tinubu has proposed a significant allocation of N4.06 trillion for infrastructure development in the 2025 fiscal year, as part of his Budget of Restoration.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, during the President’s presentation of the 2025 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The total budget for the fiscal year amounts to N47.9 trillion, making it the largest in Nigeria’s history.

In his address, President Tinubu emphasized the centrality of infrastructure to his administration’s development agenda, noting that the proposed N4.06 trillion allocation represents one of the key highlights of the budget.

However, he did not provide a detailed breakdown of how the lump sum would be distributed among various infrastructure projects.

The President also reiterated the role of the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Fund—a strategic initiative launched earlier in his administration—as a vehicle to drive investments in critical sectors such as energy, transport, and public works.

Notable projects expected to benefit from the infrastructure allocation include the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway. However, both projects are being executed under an EPC+F (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Financing) funding model, with Hitech Construction bearing a significant portion of the financial obligations.

More insight

In addition to the proposed N4.06 trillion for infrastructure, the 2025 budget outlines substantial allocations to other key sectors.

For defence and security, President Tinubu proposed N.91 trillion, reflecting a significant increase aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the military, paramilitary, and police forces. These funds will be used to secure Nigeria’s borders, consolidate control over its territories, and combat security challenges such as banditry and terrorism.

The President emphasized his administration’s resolve to empower the armed forces, stating, “The government will continue to provide our security forces with the modern tools and technology to keep us safe.”

He added, “The officers, men and women of our Armed Forces and the Nigerian Police are the shields and protectors of our nation. Our administration will continue to empower them to defeat insurgency, banditry, and all threats to our sovereignty.”

The health sector is also a major beneficiary, with a proposed allocation of N2.48 trillion in 2025. This includes N402 billion dedicated to healthcare infrastructure and N282.65 billion for the Basic Health Care Fund, aimed at revitalizing hospitals and improving healthcare delivery nationwide.

Another critical area of focus is education, with an allocation of N3.52 trillion. This funding will address the pressing need for better educational infrastructure, teacher training, and access to quality education for Nigerian children and youth.

The 2025 Budget of Restoration reflects President Tinubu’s determination to tackle Nigeria’s challenges comprehensively, with infrastructure serving as a foundation for economic growth while prioritizing investments in security, health, and education.