The Kano State Government has directed all landowners in the state to recertify their property titles before January 31, 2025, or risk having their Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-Os) rendered invalid.

The disclosure was contained in a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, quoting the Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Alhaji AbdulJabbar Umar, during a press conference in Kano.

According to the commissioner, the recertification process is part of a broader effort by the state government to modernize land administration and safeguard property rights.

“I stand here before you today to reinforce the announcement earlier made by the Executive Governor, and accordingly call on all people holding interest in land across the state, to immediately proceed to the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning to register their properties.

“As part of this transformation, all current C-of-Os will be rendered invalid at the expiration of this exercise on Jan. 31, 2025,” Umar stated.

Umar explained that the exercise aims to ensure accurate and secure land ownership records, reduce disputes, and protect investments.

He emphasized that the process would eliminate manual errors, manipulation of land files, and delays in processing transactions by introducing reliable and advanced systems.

The report from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) provided additional insights, revealing that the Kano State Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning, Umar, explained that the newly issued certificates incorporate advanced security features, making them almost impossible to counterfeit.

He stressed that this initiative is a crucial step in combating fraud and enhancing the reliability of property rights in Kano State. Umar highlighted that the design of the new certificates, with their sophisticated security measures, would drastically reduce the occurrence of fraudulent activities related to land ownership.

He emphasized that this move would not only safeguard the integrity of property rights but also significantly curb criminal attempts to forge land documents.

In addition, Umar noted the Kano State Government’s commitment to ensuring that the recertification process remains both affordable and convenient for landowners. He pointed out that the Kano State Geographic Information System (KANGIS) has been equipped with cutting-edge infrastructure to facilitate the implementation of the new certification system.

This technological upgrade, Umar noted, is aimed at streamlining the process and making it easier for landowners to obtain their updated certificates.

Umar urged all landowners in the state to take immediate action by visiting the Ministry of Land and Physical Planning to recertify their property titles. He concluded by reaffirming the administration’s dedication to securing land ownership and strengthening property rights for the benefit of all residents of Kano State.