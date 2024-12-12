Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has conducted the first major reshuffle of his administration, removing key figures, including the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and Chief of Staff, Alhaji Shehu Sagag.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa.

The governor cited health grounds for Bichi’s removal, while Sagag’s office was entirely scrapped.

The statement emphasized that the reshuffle aligns with the administration’s commitment to delivering on its promises to the people of Kano State.

Other officials dropped from the cabinet

Governor Yusuf also relieved five commissioners of their duties:

Ibrahim Jibril Fagge (Finance)

Ladidi Ibrahim Garko (Culture and Tourism)

Baba Dantiye (Information and Internal Affairs)

Shehu Yammedi (Special Duties)

Abbas Sani Abbas (Rural and Community Development)

The governor instructed the former Chief of Staff and the dropped commissioners to report to his office for possible reassignment.

Retained cabinet members

Several members retained their portfolios in the reshuffle, including:

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice: Barr. Haruna Isa Dederi

Commissioner for Agriculture: Dr. Danjuma Mahmoud

Commissioner for Health: Dr. Abubakar Labaran

Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning: Hon. Abduljabbar Umar

Commissioner for Budget and Planning: Hon. Musa Shannon

Commissioner for Works and Housing: Alhaji Marwan Ahmad

Commissioner for Solid and Mineral Resources: Sefiyanu Hamza

Commissioner for Religious Affairs: Sheikh Ahmad Auwal

Commissioner for Youth and Sports: Hon. Mustapha Kwankwaso

Commissioner for Investment and Commerce: Adamu Kibiya

Commissioner for Internal Security and Special Services: Retired Maj.-Gen. Mohammad Idris

Key reassignments

Governor Yusuf reassigned several officials to different ministries to optimize administrative performance:

Aminu Abdulssalam: From Ministry of Local Government to Ministry of Higher Education

Mohammad Usman: From Science and Technology to Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

Dr. Yusuf Kofar Mata: From Higher Education to Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation

Amina Abdullahi: From Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation to Ministry for Women, Children, and Disabled

Nasiru Sule Garo: From Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to Ministry of Special Duties

Hon. Ibrahim Namadi: From Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation to Ministry of Transport

Hon. Umar Haruna Doguwa: From Ministry of Education to Ministry of Water Resources

Hon. Ali Haruna Makoda: From Water Resources to Ministry of Education

Hon. Aisha Lawal Saji: From Ministry of Women, Children, and Disabled to Tourism and Culture

Hon. Muhammad Diggol: From Ministry of Transport to Ministry of Project Monitoring and Evaluation