Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has launched a N400 million community revolving fund to boost the production of assorted crops.

Yusuf presented the cheques to the beneficiaries on Thursday in Kano, stating that the initiative also aims to eradicate poverty and empower communities for optimal development.

The governor explained that the fund is part of a broader effort to promote economic growth and development in the state.

He stated that by providing access to capital, the fund enables communities to invest in agricultural projects, enhance food security, and expand economic opportunities.

Efforts to combat desertification

In addition to the fund, the governor stated that the state government has taken significant steps to combat desertification by recovering land and planting over three million trees across the state.

“This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the preservation of natural resources for future generations,” Yusuf said.

The governor stated that launching the program highlights the importance of community-led initiatives in driving economic growth and development in the state.

He emphasized that by empowering local communities and providing them with the necessary resources, the government can help create a more prosperous and sustainable future for all.

Yusuf urged the beneficiaries to properly utilize the funds for the intended purpose.

ACReSAL project as a transformational resource

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Dahiru Mohammed, stated that the fund, initiated under the ACReSAL project, was more than just a financial intervention.

“It is a transformational resource designed to uplift our communities, enhance agricultural productivity, and strengthen our fight against climate change,” Mohammed said.

Mohammed stated that the gesture was aimed at enabling beneficiaries to invest in climate-smart agriculture.

According to the commissioner, the initiative seeks to bolster food security, improve livelihoods, and build resilience against environmental challenges.

He added that direct financial support was provided to 30 registered ‘Community Interest Groups (CIGs)’ and farmers’ cooperatives.

Mohammed stated that the CRF initiative is a key pillar in ACReSAL’s broader strategy to equip farmers and agro-allied businesses for success.

“We are confident that this CRF will serve as a model for success in community-driven development,” he said.

Benefiting communities and selection criteria

He added that each of the 10 benefiting communities received a cheque of $25,000 from the governor at the occasion.

Mohammed listed the benefiting communities as Chiranchi, Diso, Kofar-Naisa, Galadanchi, Gwale, Kwankwaso, Garo, Sarigirin, Gobirawa, and Dala.

He emphasized that their selection was based on strict criteria to ensure the funds reached those ready and willing to embrace sustainable agricultural practices.