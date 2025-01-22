Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has launched a N2.3 billion empowerment scheme aimed at combating poverty and promoting economic self-reliance among women in the state.

The initiative is the second phase of the women’s empowerment programme under the Livestock Fattening Programme of the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP).

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, in a statement issued in Kano.

Livestock distribution to women

Dawakin-Tofa stated that the programme includes the distribution of livestock to women across the 44 local government areas of the state.

According to him, each beneficiary received three small goats to support their livestock entrepreneurship.

“The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing poverty through innovative and inclusive approaches,” Dawakin-Tofa added.

Scale of the Initiative

He disclosed that a total of 7,158 goats had been distributed to 2,386 women beneficiaries under this phase of the programme.

Additionally, the programme will provide 1,342 cows and 1,822 rams to women and youth in subsequent phases.

According to Dawakin-Tofa, “The governor stated that the initiative is part of his administration’s broader strategy to empower vulnerable groups and promote economic independence among women and youth in the state.”

He added that the governor cautioned beneficiaries against diverting livestock for other purposes, emphasizing the importance of accountability and responsibility in the programme.

Driving grassroots development

The governor’s spokesperson said the groundbreaking initiative worth N2.3 billion, emphasized the administration’s focus on sustainable development and empowering communities to drive economic growth from the grassroots.

“By integrating women and youth into the agricultural value chain, the programme aims to enhance household income and reduce dependency on government aid.

“The initiative has been widely applauded as a significant step toward improving livelihoods, strengthening food security and creating wealth for Kano’s rural communities,” he added.

More Insight

The Kano State Agro-pastoral Development Project (KSADP) is a 5-year program funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the Lives and Livelihood Funds (LLF), and the government of Kano State in Nigeria.

The project is expected to reach 450,000 farmers in 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs) for the 5-year project period.

The project aims to support the government’s efforts to enhance agricultural productivity and competitiveness through access to inputs, value addition and market access, extension services delivery and capacity strengthening.

The private sector, especially seed companies and agro-processors, has played a central role in the project and postharvest-handling, climate-smart agriculture and market linkage are also key activities.