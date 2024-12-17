President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed eight new permanent secretaries to the federal civil service to fill existing and impending vacancies across various states and geopolitical zones.

This marks the second set of such appointments under his administration, following a similar round in June 2024.

The appointments were announced on Monday in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy).

The statement noted that the appointments were made upon the recommendation of the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation after a diligent selection process to ensure the most qualified candidates were chosen.

This latest set of appointments builds on the eight permanent secretaries named in June 2024 from Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Jigawa, Ondo, Zamfara, and the South East and South-South regions.

The appointees hail from diverse states across the nation, including Abia, Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Enugu, Gombe, Kebbi, Rivers, and Kaduna.

The newly appointed permanent secretaries and their respective states are as follows:

Onwusoro Maduka Ihemelandu (Abia State)

Ndiomu Ebiogeh Philip (Bayelsa State)

Anuma Ogbonnaya Nlia (Ebonyi State)

Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam (Enugu State)

Kalba Danjuma Usman (Gombe State)

Usman Salihu Aminu (Kebbi State)

Oyekunle Patience Nwakuso (Rivers State)

Nadungu Gagare (Kaduna State)

President Tinubu, in the statement, urged the new appointees to demonstrate unwavering commitment, diligence, and innovation in their roles. He stressed the vital role of permanent secretaries in ensuring the effective implementation of government policies and delivering exceptional service to Nigerians.

What you should know

The first set of appointments in June 2024 saw eight new permanent secretaries appointed to the federal civil service.

These appointments, which were sworn in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in July 2024, included Dr. Emanso Umobong from Akwa Ibom, Dr. Emeka Obi from Anambra, Fatima Mahmood from Bauchi, Mohammed Danjuma from Jigawa, Olubunmi Adesanya from Ondo, Maryam Ismaila Keshinro from Zamfara, Chinyere Ijeoma Akujobi from Imo, and Christopher Isokpunwu from Edo.

These appointees were selected through a rigorous process managed by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, ensuring that qualified individuals were chosen to fill the vacancies in various states and geopolitical zones.