International students, professionals, and researchers can now apply for fully funded fellowships in the United States for the 2025/26 academic year.

These fellowships, offered by U.S. universities, organizations, and foundations, span a range of fields and provide opportunities for long-term engagement in academic, research, and professional development.

The fellowships cover various expenses, including airfare, accommodation, stipends, and living costs.

According to Opportunities Corner, numerous programs are accepting applications as of December 14th, 2024.

These fellowships are open to international applicants from around the world, and they offer participants a chance to gain valuable experience in a range of disciplines.

Key fellowships for the 2025/26 intake

1. Woods Hole Summer Student Fellowship 2025

A 12-week summer internship hosted in Falmouth, Massachusetts. Open to all international students, it offers full funding and includes expenses such as travel, accommodation, and stipends.

The fellowship accepts 25-30 students, and the application deadline is February 5th, 2025. Apply here.

2. James Buchanan Fellowship 2025/26

Based at George Mason University in Virginia, this year-long fellowship offers comprehensive funding for those selected. The fellowship aims to foster leadership and policy research, with applications closing on April 15th, 2025. Apply here

3. MIT KSJ Fellowship 2025/26

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology offers a fully funded, 9.5-month fellowship in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Ten fellowships are available, and the deadline for applications is January 15th, 2025. Apply here.

4. LawAI Summer Fellowship 2025

This one-week fellowship, hosted in Washington D.C., focuses on the intersection of law and artificial intelligence. The program runs from July 7 to 11, 2025, and the application deadline is January 15th, 2025. Apply here.

Types of Fellowships Available

Fellowships in the U.S. are divided into several categories based on the purpose and level of study or professional development:

Academic Fellowships : These are for graduate students seeking advanced degrees, such as master’s or Ph.D. programs. They provide financial support to students pursuing academic research and education.

: These are for graduate students seeking advanced degrees, such as master’s or Ph.D. programs. They provide financial support to students pursuing academic research and education. Research Fellowships: Targeted at scholars and researchers, these fellowships fund specific research projects in various disciplines, from science to humanities.

Targeted at scholars and researchers, these fellowships fund specific research projects in various disciplines, from science to humanities. Postdoctoral Fellowships: Aimed at recent Ph.D. graduates, these fellowships offer opportunities to continue research and gain further experience in specialized areas.

Aimed at recent Ph.D. graduates, these fellowships offer opportunities to continue research and gain further experience in specialized areas. Professional Fellowships: These are designed for professionals looking to advance their careers by enhancing their skills, leadership abilities, and knowledge in their respective fields.

Notable Fellowships for 2025

1. Obama Foundation Scholars Program

Hosted at Columbia University in New York, this 9-month fellowship is fully funded and supports individuals committed to public service. The application deadline is December 16th, 2024. Apply here

2. Echidna Global Scholar Program 2025

Based at the Brookings Institution in Washington, D.C., this fellowship lasts for six months, with four month spent in the U.S. It is aimed at advancing global education and social development. The application deadline is December 15th, 2024. Apply here

3. Trinity Leadership Fellowship 2025

Held in New York City at Trinity Church, this two-year fellowship program offers leadership development and community-building opportunities. The application deadline is January 31st, 2025. Apply here

4. Stanford Summer Fellows Program 2025

Stanford University in California offers a three-week summer fellowship for international participants. The program runs from July 20th to August 8th, 2025, with a deadline of January 16th, 2025. Apply here

5. Harvard Environmental Fellows Program 2025

Hosted by Harvard University, this fellowship supports environmental research and leadership development. The application deadline is January 13th, 2025. Apply here

6. Global China Fellows Program 2025

Boston University’s Global Development Policy Center hosts this fellowship to foster an understanding of global China’s role. The application deadline is December 20th, 2024. Apply here

These programs are designed to support global talent and provide an opportunity for individuals to engage in diverse fields of study, research, and professional development. Each fellowship offers varying durations, benefits, and funding packages.