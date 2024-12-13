The European Union (EU) Delegation has announced its readiness to commence equipment procurement for five selected states as part of its technical support for the Nigeria Solar for Health Project (NISHP).

Massimo De Luca, Head of Co-operation, European Union (EU) Delegation disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja during the 2nd Steering Committee meeting of the Technical Assistance for the NISHP, an EU-funded programme.

“We are already launching and ready to commence equipment procurement for the five selected states of Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Enugu, Ogun, and Plateau,” he said.

De Luca reiterated the EU’s commitment to executing the project which will focus on expanding access to clean, efficient, and reliable energy supply.

Focus on sustainability and state ownership

Tinyan Ogiehor, Stakeholder Manager at NTU International, highlighted that the second Steering Committee meeting, which convened representatives from all participating states, focused on key issues such as sustainability and operations.

Discussions emphasized state ownership, stakeholder responsibilities, maintenance, and distribution to ensure the successful delivery of the Solar for Health projects at both state and national levels.

“We are channeling strategic discussions around how we can totally address the issue of sustainability and what private sector models are needed to deliver in each state and how they will ultimately operate within the States,” Ogiehor explained.

He added that the meeting included a telecom provider, American Towers, which shared its expectations as a potential beneficiary of power from the mini-grid systems.

“Generally, we are here to rub minds with the EU, Ministry of Power, and Rural Electrification Agency, at the National level to map out sustainability plans and how the project will be sustainable,” Ogiehor concluded.

Strengthening healthcare through energy sustainability

Also speaking at the event, Ibrahim Shehu, representing Sunday Owolabi, Director of Renewable Energy and Rural Access at the Ministry, described the initiative as a significant step towards empowering health centers, particularly Primary Health Care facilities.

“Sustainability is the primary concern, but with counterpart funding from the states, we can expect strong commitments,” Shehu stated.

He explained that energy supply and sustainability could be enhanced by leveraging business activities around health facilities to generate revenue for maintaining the grids, thereby strengthening the healthcare value chain in Nigeria.

“Solar projects are capital-intensive, so it’s important to identify viable sites with active business environments, rather than focusing solely on Primary Health Care centers, to ensure long-term success,” Shehu added.

Ogun State leads with renewable energy solutions

Hon. Damilola Otubanjo, Senior Special Assistant to the Ogun State Governor on Special Duties and SDGs, and a renewable energy engineer, emphasized the importance of such interactions.

“I commend the EU for this excellent initiative. I’m particularly passionate about this project as it aligns with my area of expertise,” Otubanjo said.

He highlighted that for Ogun State, the greatest impact will come from focusing on smaller Primary Health Care centers, which have significant power needs, rather than prioritizing larger secondary facilities.

“It’s an honor that Ogun State is among the first beneficiaries. We must reciprocate the EU’s goodwill by ensuring the project’s success. Our goal is to scale up and expand, focusing not just on distribution but on broader impact,” Otubanjo added.

Project timeline and partners

The NISHP, running from 2024 to 2027, aims to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system by providing solar power to public health facilities in participating states.

Key implementing partners include GIZ, NTU, and American Towers.