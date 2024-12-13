Amazon has announced a $1 million donation to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund.

According to a Reuters report, an Amazon spokesperson confirmed the donation on Thursday,

“Amazon is donating $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural fund,” they stated

The company’s Prime Video service will stream the inauguration, with the in-kind contribution valued at $1 million.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has also donated $1 million to the inauguration fund for President-elect Donald Trump. This fund is typically used to cover events and activities associated with the transition of a new president into office.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in November as part of efforts to repair relations between the tech company and the president-elect.

This follows years of tension, with Trump previously criticizing Facebook as “anti-Trump” in 2017.

Meta’s donation to Trump’s inauguration fund is notable as the company did not make similar contributions to President Joe Biden’s 2020 inaugural fund or Trump’s previous fund in 2016.

Bezos and Trump’s relationship

Amazon’s founder and executive chairman, Jeff Bezos, is scheduled to meet with Trump next week, according to an announcement made by the president-elect during an interview with CNBC.

The meeting comes amid Trump’s criticism of the Washington Post, a publication owned by Bezos, over its coverage of his first presidential term.

The Washington Post opted not to endorse a candidate during the November presidential election. This decision, as reported by National Public Radio, included withholding an endorsement for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Bezos defended the move, writing in an opinion piece that “most people believe the media is biased” and emphasizing the need for newspapers to bolster their credibility.

Trump’s 2017 inauguration raised a record $106.7 million, underscoring the scale of contributions and corporate support for the event.

What does this mean

The contributions from Meta and Amazon to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration fund signify potential efforts to foster goodwill and maintain a positive relationship with the incoming administration.

Such donations are not unusual, as companies often contribute to inaugural funds as a way to support the democratic process and, in some cases, to signal cooperation with the new leadership.

Possible implications:

Contributions may help these companies strengthen their rapport with the administration, especially given past tensions. For instance, Trump has been critical of both Meta (formerly Facebook) and Amazon, which could make these donations a strategic move to mend fences.

While not explicitly stated, such contributions might be interpreted as an attempt to ensure a seat at the table during policy discussions, particularly on issues impacting technology, data privacy, or e-commerce.

Overall, these contributions reflect a broader corporate strategy to engage with political leadership, regardless of prior differences or criticism.