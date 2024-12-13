The One Young World Summit is offering an opportunity for young leaders to attend its 2025 summit in Munich, Germany.

Applications for the Leading Scholarship are now open, inviting youth leaders from around the world to participate in the fully funded event, which will take place from November 3rd to 6th, 2025.

As reported by Opportunities Corners, the One Young World Summit is a recurring event for young leaders, gathering over 2,000 participants from across the globe.

The Leading Scholarship aims to support exceptional leaders from underrepresented countries who are committed to making a positive impact in their communities.

Details inform that there is no application fee, and IELTS is not required for this scholarship.

Fully funded summit experience in Munich

The Leading Scholarship covers all costs for participants to attend the summit in Munich, including travel, accommodation, meals, and event access. Selected participants will receive:

Full access to the One Young World Summit in Munich.

Hotel accommodation from November 2nd to 6th, 2025.

Meals including breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Round-trip flights to Munich.

Entry to the opening ceremony at the Olympic Park on November 3rd, 2025.

The summit will bring together more than 2,000 young leaders from over 190 countries, offering participants a platform to share ideas, network, and collaborate with like-minded individuals from around the world.

According to One Young World, “If you are ultimately selected for a Scholarship and require a visa to enter Germany to attend the One Young World Summit 2025, you will be required to pay the visa fee yourself. The costs of the visa as well as any further costs associated with the visa application (including travel to and from the visa application centre) fall on you as the participant.”

Networking and ambassador opportunities

The Summit offers participants the chance to connect with a global network of over 18,700 leaders.

The event includes opportunities to speak, network, and receive mentorship from influential figures.

Participants will also have the chance to showcase their work to world leaders and represent their country at the opening ceremony.

The summit is reported to be one of the largest gatherings of young leaders, and participants can proudly wave their country’s flag at the ceremony.

With a focus on addressing global and local issues, the event serves as an essential platform for youth committed to creating change.

Eligibility criteria for the leading scholarship

To be eligible for the One Young World Summit Leading Scholarship, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Age between 18 and 30 years.

A strong commitment to creating positive change.

Proven leadership skills.

A history of addressing global or local challenges.

A demonstrated ability to generate impactful and innovative ideas.

Priority will be given to first-time summit attendees.

The scholarship is open to applicants from all countries, making it a truly global opportunity for young leaders seeking to expand their impact.

How to apply for the leading scholarship

Interested applicants can submit their application online through the One Young World platform. The application deadline is July 7th, 2025.

To apply, visit the official One Young World website and complete the required steps.

What to know

Details inform that applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. Meaning that the organization begins evaluating applications as they are received, rather than waiting until a specific deadline has passed. As soon as an application is submitted, it is reviewed, and decisions may be made before the final application deadline.

Also, priority will be given to applicants from countries that have been less represented at previous One Young World Summits.

The organization cautions that they cannot guarantee that any applicant will secure sponsorship.

Priority will be given to first-time Summit attendees (not One Young World Ambassadors).

Applicants are also informed that due to the overwhelming amount of applications received, One Young World would be unable to respond to individual emails enquiring about the outcome of the Leading Scholarship selection process.

And feedback as to why candidates are not selected will not be provided.

For more information on how to apply, visit here