Germany’s Federal Government has outlined the eligibility requirements for its new German Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte), a visa program designed for skilled professionals who wish to work in Germany without a prior job offer.

The program uses a points-based system, allowing qualified individuals to enter Germany and search for employment.

The Opportunity Card is initially valid for up to one year, with the option to extend it or apply for a different residence permit if a job offer or employment contract is secured during the stay.

As stated by the Federal government, “the Opportunity Card is issued for a period of up to one year. If you receive an employment contract or a binding job offer for qualified employment during your stay, you can obtain a follow-up Opportunity Card or another residence permit for the purpose of gainful employment from the local foreigners authority in Germany, provided you fulfill the relevant requirements.”

To be eligible for the Chancenkarte, applicants must meet specific criteria, earning at least six points based on education, work experience, language skills, age, and other factors.

Understanding the points system

This scoring system outlines the criteria for obtaining the Opportunity Card, which is used to qualify for immigration to Germany based on certain requirements. Here’s a summary of how points can be earned:

1. Partial recognition of foreign educational qualification:

4 points for partial equivalence of a foreign qualification or regulated profession with compensatory measures.

2. Qualification in a shortage occupation:

1 point if your qualification is listed in a shortage occupation (a field with a shortage of skilled workers).

3. Professional experience:

2 points for 2 years of relevant professional experience in the last 5 years.

3 points for 3 years of relevant professional experience in the last 7 years.

4. Language skills:

1 point for A2 level German language skills.

2 points for B1 level German.

3 points for B2 or higher German.

1 additional point for English language skills at C1 level or higher, or a native speaker level.

5. Age:

2 points for ages up to 35.

1 point for ages between 35 and 40.

6. Relation to Germany:

1 point if you’ve lived legally and continuously in Germany for at least six months in the past five years (excluding tourist stays).

7. Joint applications with your partner:

1 point can be awarded for one of the two joint applications when applying with a spouse or registered partner, provided all other criteria are met.

Maximizing your Chancenkarte score

If you are close to meeting the 6-point requirement, there are several ways to increase your score:

Improve your language skills: Learning German up to a B1 or B2 level can add crucial points. Gain more experience: If you have less than 2 years of experience, working longer can help improve your score. Upgrade your education: If you hold a partial or non-recognized qualification, getting it officially recognized in Germany can increase your points. Consider spouse points: If your spouse qualifies under the same criteria, you can earn an additional point.

How to apply for the Chancenkarte

Once you meet the eligibility requirements, you can apply for the German Opportunity Card through the German immigration portal. To apply, you will need to submit:

Proof of your qualifications (degree, vocational training, etc.)

Proof of work experience

Language certificates

Proof of financial means to support yourself during your job search

Health insurance

Upon approval, you can move to Germany and search for a job for up to 12 months.

Applicants are cautioned to note that some German missions abroad work together with service providers to check applications. These service providers help to ensure that applications are processed quickly and smoothly and may charge a service fee for this. You will find out during the application process whether the German mission or consulate responsible for you works with a service provider and what service fee is charged.

The German Opportunity Card aims to simplify the process for skilled professionals looking to work in Germany by offering them a clear, points-based path to gain entry.