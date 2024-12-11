The Taraba State government has set an ambitious target of generating N3 billion annually from its burgeoning tourism sector as part of a broader strategy to bolster revenue streams.

Joseph Nagombe, the state’s Commissioner for Heritage and Ecotourism, announced this during Governor Agbu Kefas’s interactive session with stakeholders in Abuja on Wednesday.

The Kefas administration has embarked on a revitalisation of the state’s tourism landscape, breathing new life into key cultural and ecological events.

Among these are the Nwonyo International Fishing Festival, the World Tourism Day celebrations, and the Febe Cultural Festival. Nagombe highlighted that ongoing upgrades to facilities at these sites are expected to enhance visitor experiences, ultimately driving economic returns.

What he said

“With the planned infrastructure improvements, we are confident of achieving N3 billion annually in tourism revenue.

“The 2024 Nwonyo International Fishing Festival has already set a national benchmark, being recognised as the best in the country, and we are determined to build on this success in the coming years.”

As part of the state’s broader tourism strategy, the commissioner called on General Theophilus Danjuma (retired), a prominent figure in Taraba, to invest in a five-star hotel on the scenic Mambilla Plateau in Sardauna Local Government Area. Such an initiative, he argued, would significantly enhance the region’s appeal as a destination for both local and international tourists.

Nagombe also extended an invitation to investors, urging them to leverage the business-friendly policies of the current administration to explore opportunities in the tourism sector. “The enabling environment created by Governor Kefas’s leadership presents a golden opportunity for investors to collaborate in driving the growth of our tourism industry,” he added.

The interactive session, held at the Abuja Continental Hotel, brought together a diverse assembly of Taraba’s stakeholders, including National Assembly members, industry leaders, technocrats, and media representatives.

What to know

The event showed the state’s commitment to fostering partnerships that align with its economic development agenda.

Taraba’s tourism sector, bolstered by its rich cultural heritage and natural attractions such as the Mambilla Plateau, holds immense potential as a revenue generator.

By focusing on infrastructure development and strategic partnerships, the Kefas administration aims to position the state as a leading tourism destination in Nigeria.

The push for tourism is part of a larger economic diversification plan, as the state seeks to reduce dependence on federal allocations and unlock its full economic potential.