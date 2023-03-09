The Federal High Court in Jalingo has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to delist Emmanuel Bwacha as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba State.

In his judgement, Justice Bala Usman noted that obeying the judgement of the Supreme Court on the matter was imperative.

Note that the apex court had in it’s judgement directed the APC to conduct a fresh primary election of which Bwacha emerged as the candidate of APC.

Court judgement: the judge said anyone not dissatisfied with the conduct of the primary who is an aggrieved party, should file a pre-election matter adding that where no one challenged the outcome of the primary, Bwacha remained the legitimate candidate. Consequently, The court reaffirmed the candidature of Bwacha.

The backstory: The APC had approached the court asking the court to stop INEC from removing its candidate from its portal or ballot paper ahead of the governorship election.

APC prayed the court to direct the electoral body to include Bwacha’s name on the ballot paper for March 11 election.

This is a developing story…