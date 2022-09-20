The Jalingo division of the Federal High Court has nullified the Taraba State governorship primary election that produced Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 election.

Justice Simon Amobeda on Tuesday nullified the primary election following a suit instituted by Chief David Kente, one of the governorship aspirants.

In his ruling, the judge ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh governorship primary in the state within 14 days.

The court also ordered INEC to immediately stop recognising Mr Bwacha as the candidate and should also desist from parading himself as the governorship candidate of the APC.

What happened in court

Chief Kante in his argument challenged the conduct of the election that was held. He revealed that all the results of the primary election had the same handwriting while the returning officer declared that no primary election was held due to security threats.

News continues after this ad

Consequently, he prayed the court to order a fresh primary election in the state.

Justice Amobeda, while delivering judgment held that the defendant did not bring evidence to show that a primary election was held in the state in which he emerged the winner.

The judge consequently ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Mr Bwacha and ordered a fresh primary election within 14 days.

The court also ordered INEC to stop forthwith the recognition of Mr Bwacha as the candidate of the party.

In case you missed it

Nairametrics had previously reported that a Gusau division of the Federal High Court on also nullified the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship primary election held in Zamfara State on May 25.